A man died by suicide after taking a 7-year-old hostage in Brooklyn Park Jan. 14.

According to Brooklyn Park Police, at 3:15 p.m., police officers were dispatched to the 7500 block of 83rd Avenue on a report of a suspicious male walking through residential yards. A second caller reported that the male had broken into his home, then fled on foot.

Arriving officers were flagged down by a family that reported a male had broken into their home. While several children in the house fled the home as the suspect entered, a 7-year-old had hidden in a closet.

The suspect found the 7-year-old and took him hostage. The suspect told police that he was armed with several guns and refused to surrender or release the child.

A crisis negotiator team and a SWAT team were called to the scene. Police asked the public to avoid the area while negotiations were underway.

After a period of negotiation, the suspect released the 7-year-old physically unharmed. He was returned to his family.

The standoff continued following the release of the child. Police reported that as of 10:30 p.m., the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

