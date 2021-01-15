A man died by suicide after taking a 7-year-old hostage in Brooklyn Park Jan. 14.
According to Brooklyn Park Police, at 3:15 p.m., police officers were dispatched to the 7500 block of 83rd Avenue on a report of a suspicious male walking through residential yards. A second caller reported that the male had broken into his home, then fled on foot.
Arriving officers were flagged down by a family that reported a male had broken into their home. While several children in the house fled the home as the suspect entered, a 7-year-old had hidden in a closet.
The suspect found the 7-year-old and took him hostage. The suspect told police that he was armed with several guns and refused to surrender or release the child.
A crisis negotiator team and a SWAT team were called to the scene. Police asked the public to avoid the area while negotiations were underway.
After a period of negotiation, the suspect released the 7-year-old physically unharmed. He was returned to his family.
The standoff continued following the release of the child. Police reported that as of 10:30 p.m., the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.