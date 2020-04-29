The owners and managers of every business are making adjustments on the fly to remain resilient under the current pandemic and Robbinsdale Wine & Spirits is one of them. The city-owned liquor store gives a portion of its profits to the city parks and recreation department each year.
General manager Chris Huber shared five things to know about the liquor store as it continues to grapple with changes in the market:
1. Sales are up. Many local businesses are suffering right now, but the municipal liquor store is not one of them.
“A lot of liquor stores are seeing a boom because of COVID-19,” said Huber. “People are stocking up because bars aren’t open.”
Huber said the clamor for wine, beer, and hard spirits was most potent before the stay-at-home order went into effect.
“We were getting mobbed,” joked Huber. “We weren’t prepared for what happened. It was crazy busy.”
After the order was in place, there was a brief timidity among customers, but sales soon resumed in spite of the fact that people can’t even enter the store.
2. Boxed wine is king. Huber said the demand for boxed wine is higher than any other type of alcohol right now.
“It goes boxed wine, beer, then liquor,” he said. “But boxed wine is huge, there’s a shortage right now of Bota Box. The distributor can’t keep up.”
3. Robbinsdale Wine & Spirits is currently curbside only. And that’s largely due to the madness that happened within its doors when people were preparing for Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order to take effect.
“The place was ...” Huber trailed off. “We couldn’t control social distancing.”
It doesn’t have anything to do with the rules for a municipal liquor store versus a private store: while the two are sometimes subject to different rules, the recent government orders have treated the businesses the same way.
Right now, the store is only taking customer orders via phone and email. Items can be selected from a list on the business’s Facebook page. Card payment information is taken then, as the store is not currently accepting cash or walk-up orders. Customers are notified when the order has been fulfilled and can be picked up at the store at the store’s entrance.
4. There is a plan to allow people into the store again. Huber sat down (virtually) with the Robbinsdale City Council in a work session April 21, and they sketched out a plan to get the doors open again. Huber didn’t have a specific date at the time of his interview, as he wasn’t sure how long it would take before he was confident customers could be in the store “safely and efficiently.”
5. The numbers are unclear on just how successful the business has been amid the pandemic. Informally, Huber said sales are strong and March was likely the best March to date. Unfortunately, a comparison for sales in March 2019 and March 2020 isn’t apples-to-apples, as the store was closed for 10 days in March last year.
Other factors to take into account include the reduced hours of operation and fewer paid employee hours. Huber said many of his employees are part-timers who have asked not to work due to other jobs and new demands due to the stay-at-home order. He added that there have not been any furloughs.
When April figures are finalized, that comparison may be a little more reliable, he noted.
