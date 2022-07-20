IMG_5210.JPG
bp21nwcentralguide caldwell.jpg

Latrina Caldwell
bp21nwcentralguide carey.jpg

Warren S. Carey
Headshots for Nichole at Jorgenson

Nichole Klonowski

The Aug. 2 primary ballot will include four candidates seeking to represent the Central District on the Brooklyn Park City Council. Those candidates are Latrina Caldwell, Warren S. Carey, Nichole Klonowski and Teshite Wako. The primary will narrow down the field to two ahead of the Nov. 8 election. To get to know the candidates better, the Sun Post sent each questionnaire. Answers from the three candidates who responded are below.

Latrina Caldwell

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments