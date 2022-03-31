Four Brooklyn Center Police officers were injured after responding to a large street brawl March 29.
According to the Police Department, at 5:01 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 57th Avenue North and Logan Avenue North on a report that a group of approximately 15 females were fighting.
As officers arrived, the group began to move south on Logan Avenue, but fighting within the group continued.
On the 5600 block of Logan, officers attempted to break up a fight between two females in a yard of a nearby home. Officers had to physically separate the two, tackling one to ground before she was handcuffed.
As these two suspects were being detained, an adult male arrived and began assaulting a resident at a nearby home. Officers also took this man to the ground and placed him in handcuffs, but he continued to resist arrest.
While officers were arresting this man, more fights broke out within the crowd.
The crowds were eventually dispersed. The majority of the individuals who were arrested were issued citations and released from the scene.
An adult male was booked in the Hennepin County Jail for fifth-degree assault and obstructing a legal process with force.
None of the individuals who were arrested were injured. Four members of the Brooklyn Center Police Department sustained minor injuries in the incident “but did not require significant medical attention,” according to department’s Facebook page.
“We’re thankful for the assistance we received from several other law enforcement agencies including: City of Robbinsdale Police Department, City of Crystal Police Department, Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and Minneapolis Police Department,” the BCPD wrote on its Facebook page.
A significant police presence remained on the scene for approximately an hour after the incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.