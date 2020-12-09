After a botched robbery attempt turned into a murder, a Minneapolis man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the shooting of Brooklyn Center resident Malik Smith, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office recently announced.
James Moore, 22, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of the 21-year-old Smith, who was lured to a Minneapolis location by a woman asking to purchase marijuana, and was shot in the back by Moore while he sat in his vehicle.
Also charged in the case were 20-year-old Destiny Bradshaw of Brooklyn Park, and Tyreik Perkins, 21, of Roseville. Their cases are ongoing, with Bradshaw’s next court appearance set for Jan. 15 and Perkins’ case going to trial in early to mid 2021.
Prosecutors allege that Bradshaw lured Smith to a Minneapolis apartment through a Facebook post about purchasing marijuana, where Moore and Perkins planned to rob him. Moore instead shot and killed Smith.
According to the criminal complaint, Minneapolis Police responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 6:30 p.m., Dec. 19, 2019, on the 1700 block of Russell Avenue North.
A witness told officers that two males had been involved with a shooting and ran into an apartment on nearby Golden Valley Road. They had shot at a truck, which then left the scene, the witness said.
Officers verified with the witness that no one had left the apartment after the two men entered.
Officers located an SUV that had crashed into a tree a short distance from the location of the shooting. They found Smith behind the wheel with gunshot wounds to the back. Police and EMS personnel provided aid to Smith, who later died from his wounds.
Meanwhile, officers obtained a search warrant for the apartment identified by the witness.
Upon reaching the apartment, officers removed two women and two children from the apartment. One of these adults was Bradshaw.
Police then called Perkins, followed by Moore, out of the apartment and into the hallway, where they were detained.
During a search of the apartment, officers found two semi-automatic handguns, a .22 and 9mm, hidden in a couch, as well as a magazine with live ammunition.
Following the incident, a female witness provided officers with additional information about the murder. The witness told investigators she had talked to Bradshaw, who admitted she spoke several individuals on Facebook, including Smith, to ask them for marijuana as part of a robbery scheme.
Bradshaw and Moore had talked about robbing people to make money, and felt it would be easier for a woman to lure men to a potential robbery, the witness said.
Bradshaw also talked about hiding evidence after the shooting, according to the witness.
In July 2020, a grand jury returned indictments against Moore, Perkins and Bradshaw for first-degree murder while committing aggravated robbery and second-degree intentional murder.
Moore pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder charge three days into the jury selection at his trial.
Perkins initially denied knowing any information about the shooting to investigators, saying that he and Moore had been at the apartment for approximately two hours prior to police arriving. He denied any knowledge of the handguns found in the apartment, and said Moore lived there with his girlfriend.
Perkins later asked to speak to investigators a second time. He told them that Moore had asked him to go along for a walk when Moore approached the vehicle and attempted to open the door. When Moore could not open it, he began shooting at the car, according to Perkins. Moore fired into the car both handguns that were found by police, Perkins said. Perkins also admitted knowledge of the robbery plan.
