Brooklyn Park voters will narrow the field of mayoral candidates from three to two in the Aug. 9 primary, with Hollies J. Winston, Boyd Morson and Wynfred Russell featured on the ballot.
To get to know the candidates better, the Sun Post sent each a questionnaire. Their responses are below.
Hollies J. Winston
Address: 8794 N. Maplebrook Circle
Education: Highest level of degree - MBA, Carlson School of Management (2013 Class President)
Occupation: Owner, Guaranteed America; Consultant/Small Business Advocate
Community involvement: Served two terms on Brooklyn Park Budget Advisory Commission, Governor’s Council of MN African Heritage Board, Minnesota Asset Building Coalition Board Member, Brooklyn Park DFL
Contact information: info@hollieswinston.org
Why are you running for office?
I am running for Brooklyn Park Mayor because I love this city. Because I believe in a better future for ourselves, our kids, our environment, our elders and our small businesses and working people. I believe people from all walks of life strengthen this city when we come together at the table.
What is your assessment of the state of public safety in Brooklyn Park, and what should be done in that regard, if anything?
Violent crime has spiked significantly in Brooklyn Park as city leadership has failed to truly understand and address it. We’ve faced this down before with greater investments in fully funded, community policing and youth programming, but current leadership has taken their eye off the ball.
Our police force needs to embrace interacting with the community at a very personal level. That means getting out of vehicles, establishing presence, and engaging with youth.
We must move also beyond looking at public safety as just policing, but rather an instrument that makes neighborhoods safer and healthier. That means more mental health and community resources with an eye towards crime prevention and de-escalation.
Lastly, it means listening to many of our apartment residents who are under duress of crime, and providing them with the public safety and security presence to reduce crime in their community. The situation at Huntington Place is untenable and must be addressed.
What are your transportation priorities for Brooklyn Park?
Brooklyn Park’s budget currently lies disproportionately on homeowners leading to the generally consistent rise in your property taxes.
To slow that rise, and to afford the public safety we deserve, we must broaden our tax base and bring more tax paying businesses to our city. For the BLRT to be successful we need to ensure 2 things: 1) access to the line from east to west, and 2) opportunities along the line for local businesses. Concurrently, we must address traffic safety along 252 while protecting businesses and Brooklyn Park homeowners along that corridor.
Boyd Morson
Address: (Withheld)
Education: Military equivalent Associates. Nearly 60 years of life learned lessons.
Occupation: City Council
Community involvement: US National Navy League, US Navy League Minnesota, State of MN Mediation Practitioner
Contact information: morson4mayor@yahoo.com or cell: 763.327.0100
Why are you running for office?
I genuinely care and you, the people, city, and businesses truly matter. I have time to continue being the most visible face, most careful listener, and most credible voice for the people. Our seniors and retirees on fixed income. And, for the middle class who are feeling the pinch and those caught up in the crevices of life looking for a hand up out of their life situations and circumstances.
Brooklyn Park needs a full-time commitment from a bold, brave, courageous, tried, tested, and proven leader. As a US Navy Honorman Award recipient, disabled veteran, unshakable leader and man of faith – trained and prepared for moments of civil and social unrest. I am ready to emerge and take center stage in the midst of these uncertain and challenging times.
What is your assessment of the state of public safety in Brooklyn Park, and what should be done in that regard, if anything?
My shared assessment can be summarized as follows; I recently interviewed my first and only choice as the new Police Chief. And, after sitting with DC Mark Bruley, I believe working together we have identified some creative solutions to help reduce unwanted crime and re-imagined community policing in Brooklyn Park. Especially, when public safety is at an all time high with 36 per one thousand residents. Unfortunately, BP has one of the highest crime rates in America. And one’s chance of being a victim of violent or property crimes are one in 27.
What are your transportation priorities for Brooklyn Park?
My transportation priorities will be to continue to push for simple and immediate solutions by adding bus transportation all across our city. So, our residents today and right now, can travel across one district to the next and in and out of our city to work and seek opportunities. Not, at a cost of over 60M today and 7-10 years later from now.
Wynfred Russell
Address: 6309 84th Court North
Education: MLS, MA
Occupation: Public Health practitioner
Community involvement: Statewide COVID-19 response and food distribution
Contact information: 612-283-1859
Why are you running for office?
As a council member for four years, community advocate for more than 15 years, and resident for 20 years, I consider myself fortunate to live and work in a city I love. I have worked to increase support for our police and fire services, affordable housing stock, small and medium-sized businesses, and improved roads, parks, trails, and sidewalks. I have supported purchasing a Small Business Center and coordinated COVID-19 community response and economic recovery. I am running for Mayor to sustain these gains and ensure that Brooklyn Park remains a thriving community for all its residents.
I remain committed to working for our community. I am motivated by the responsibility to carry the torch from Mayor Lisa Jacobson with pride and progress.
What is your assessment of the state of public safety in Brooklyn Park, and what should be done in that regard if anything?
The crime rate in Brooklyn Park is relatively low, but it does not mean we should rest on our laurels. That is why as your next mayor, I will propose plans to sustain the gains we have made in public safety by maintaining current funding levels for our police and increase funding at the fire department to address its chronic staff shortages. I will work to eliminate inequalities that contribute to crime, homelessness, and poverty.
What are your transportation priorities for Brooklyn Park?
My transportation priorities will include Bus Rapid Transit systems (BRT), Electric Vehicle, and Transit is a catalyst for socio-economic development; therefore, I will prioritize Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) systems, and increased north-south local bus stops. I will work with city engineers and Minnesota Department of Transportation to integrate BRT systems into the public transport network.
I will expand the city’s electric vehicle infrastructure including charging stations.
