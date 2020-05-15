Three men were charged in connection with a May 11 shooting that occurred in Brooklyn Center near a gas station.
Darrian Bryant, 21, of Brooklyn Center, Tremaine Bucholz, 23, of Minneapolis, and William Taylor, 23, of Crystal, were charged with first-degree assault in connection with the shooting.
Bryan and Taylor were both charged while in police custody, while an arrest warrant was issued for Bucholz May 15.
Brooklyn Park police officers were dispatched on a report of 10-15 gunshots at approximately 11:15 p.m. May 11. While en route to the scene, they were updated with information that a shooting victim was located outside of the Speedway station at 1901 57th Ave. N.
Responding officers located an adult female with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot graze wound. However, upon being transported to North Memorial Hospital, medical professionals located a bullet lodged near her brain stem and removed it by surgery. According to the police department, she continues to recover from her injuries.
Video surveillance from the gas station showed a GMC SUV was involved in the shooting. Occupants were viewed entering and leaving the gas station, with the SUV stopping nearby. A passenger exited, walked towards an intersection and fired multiple shots before running back to the SUV, which fled the area.
Police allege that Bryant fired the shots.
During the investigation, police located the SUV and stopped the vehicle, which was being driven by Bucholz. While he initially told officers that someone was on the street shooting at his vehicle, he later told police that Bryant fired the shots and identified three individuals in the vehicle with him.
Bucholz, who police allege drove the getaway vehicle, told officers that Bryant “hopped out of the car and started cracking rounds,” according to the criminal complaint.
Based on information from an involved juvenile, police allege that Taylor gave the gun to Bryant after leaving the gas station, and Bryant then fired the gun at a group of people near the gas station. After the shooting, Bryant returned the gun to Taylor.
Taylor admitted to police that he gave Bryant the gun, while Bryant admitted to going to the gas station with Bucholz. Bryant did not admit to the shooting, however.
Bryant was arrested May 12 by Brooklyn Center police officers and detectives and was charged May 13. He has another second-degree assault case pending, with a trial date set for June 1.
Taylor was arrested by members of the Hennepin County Violent Offender Task Force May 13 and was charged May 15.
