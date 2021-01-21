(SUBMITTED IMAGE)

Three Brooklyn Center High School seniors were recently awarded $1,000 scholarships from the Thielen Foundation, the charitable organization founded by Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen. The foundation awards higher education scholarships to Brooklyn Center’s varsity athletes who maintain a 2.0 grade point average throughout the sports season and show leadership qualities in the classroom. Volleyball player Nayeli Williams, football player Jon Meader and cross country captain Daniel Retic received scholarships this year.