Numerous agencies respond to June 8 fire
A fire broke out just after 5 p.m. June 8 at Autumn Ridge Apartments in Brooklyn Park. The fire damaged three units, with more significant damage to two units. No one was seriously injured in the incident.
Shortly after 5 p.m., a police officer noticed a fire on an outdoor balcony and reported it to the fire department, and firefighters were dispatched to the scene, according to Fire Chief John Cunningham.
“A police officer that was on another incident noticed a fire from a balcony,” he said. “While in-route, we were advised that the fire continued to grow, so we immediately went to a second alarm given the heat and water conditions and potential for the fire to spread.”
Arriving crews began fighting the fire from the exterior of the building.
“We immediately began just an exterior attack, just to take care of the majority of the fire that was out there [on the] second- and third-floor balconies. And then, we were able to get inside and continue [to] extinguish the fire.”
Due to the high temperature and humid conditions, a third alarm was called for additional assistance fighting the fire. “Not a good day to have a fire on such a hot day,” Cunningham said. The third alarm was called approximately an hour into fighting the fire and was part of an effort to keep firefighters safe and refreshed with fluids, he said.
All residents in the impacted apartments were evacuated and uninjured. One firefighter was evaluated at the scene for a possible injury, but no one was transported for further evaluation or treatment, Cunningham said.
The fire was under control in approximately 90 minutes, Cunningham added.
While fire investigators have found the area of origin for the fire, the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
Three apartments were evacuated with their power cut during the incident, and there was significant damage to two, as well as potential water damage, Cunningham said. The complex was quick in hiring a cleanup company to assist in cleaning and restoring the apartments, he said.
Fire departments from Brooklyn Center, Plymouth, Maple Grove, West Metro Fire District, Fridley, Golden Valley Robbinsdale and Coon Rapids provided assistance to the Brooklyn Park Fire Department, while the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office dropped off Gatorade. Others dropped off cold water and snacks.
“It was really a great coordinated effort from all of our mutual aid partners,” Cunningham said. “When these events happen everyone comes together, and we’re very fortunate that we saw no significant injuries.”
It was also fortunate that the fire occurred during the daytime rather than at night as there wasn’t a long delay in notifying the fire department, Cunningham added. “When these fires start on the outside of the building … I’ve been on several fires, including on apartment buildings that happened at night outside of the building and [it can be] quite some time before it gets noticed … so these fires that start on the outside are very dangerous.
(SUBMITTED photos COURTESY OF WEST METRO FIRE PHOTOGRAPHY)
Firefighters point outside of Autumn Ridge Apartments June 8.
A firefighter uses a chainsaw to cut into the side of an apartment building.
It took firefighters approximately 90 minutes to get the fire under control, according to Fire Chief John Cunningham.
Numerous firefighting agencies responded to the three-alarm fire at Autumn Ridge Apartments June 8.
