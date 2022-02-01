1 student dead, 1 critically injured in shooting outside South Education Center in Richfield
UPDATE 8:57 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022: Two suspects in the shooting of two students in Richfield today were arrested after simultaneous search warrants were conducted this afternoon at two separate Minneapolis addresses. A handgun was also recovered during the searches.
The shooting took place earlier in the day at the South Education Center in Richfield.
With these arrests, law enforcement officials said they aren't looking for any other suspects.
In a release issued Tuesday evening by the Richfield Police Department, the police work was conducted in collaboration with several law enforcement partners.
More information about the shooting and the arrests is expected to be released at a press briefing Wednesday, Feb. 2, at a time yet to be announced.
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
ORIGINAL POST 3:06 PM TUESDAY, FEB. 1., 2022
One student was killed and one critically injured in a shooting outside South Education Center in Richfield today.
Police responded to the shooting at 12:07 p.m., finding two students who had been shot on the sidewalk outside the school, Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne said during a press conference.
The suspects in the shooting fled the scene immediately after the incident, and police were still searching for the assailants as of mid-afternoon, according to Henthorne.
The victims were transported via ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center, he added. One of the victims died, and one was in critical condition at the time of the mid-afternoon press conference, according to Henthorne.
The shooting occurred near the school’s front entrance, said Sandra Lewandowski, superintendent for Intermediate District 287.
The school was being evacuated at the time of the press conference, and parents were en route to pick up their children at a reunification site, Lewandowski said.
Following the shooting, schools in the area were placed on lockdown as a precaution, Henthorne said.
“This is a tragic day in the city of Richfield,” he remarked.
South Education Center is an alternative school serving about 200 students ranging from pre-K to age 21. Intermediate District 287 serves students from 11 member school districts, including , which includes South Education Center and serves students from 11 member school districts including member districts including: Brooklyn Center, Eden Prairie, Edina, Hopkins, Orono, Osseo, Richfield, Robbinsdale, St. Louis Park, Wayzata and Westonka.
“We’re deeply saddened by the incident and will do every thing we can to work with, to support the families, classmates and staff in whatever way possible," Lewandowski said.
"There really are no words to describe the bravery exhibited by our staff and local authorities today. No one should have to respond to a tragedy like this, and we commit to supporting all of our school community as we try to move through and navigate this tragedy."
As further information becomes available, updates will be shared via press conference, Henthorne noted.
