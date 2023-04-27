A third-floor apartment fire was put out by Brooklyn Park firefighters in the early morning hours of April 27, the second structure fire in the city in three days.
According to emergency alerts:
Firefighters responded to a report of a structure fire the 8100 block of Zane Avenue on April 27. Arriving firefighters found the fire on the apartment unit’s deck.
Auto Aid, a mutual agreement between two fire departments to assist each other, was provided by the Osseo Fire Department and Plymouth Fire Department. Auto Aid was canceled after responding units quickly brought the fire under control.
Crews were on the scene for approximately 45 minutes overhauling the deck. There were no reported injuries to residents or first responders. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Brooklyn Park Fire Department.
On April 25, the Brooklyn Park Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 6200 block of Edgemont Boulevard. The fire was found in the kitchen area of the residence. Brooklyn Park firefighters, with aid from the West Metro Fire Department, brought the fire under control quickly.
Minor injuries to an occupant were reported. The injured individual received treatment to his foot at the scene. Several cats and a dog were rescued from the home.
