Flowers, candles, and liquor bottles sit outside the African Market at at 5700 Brookdale Dr. in a memorial to Varney Gbelly Kennedy Jr., the 16-year-old who was shot in Brooklyn Park Aug. 17. The Brooklyn Park Police Department arrested an 18-year-old suspect in connection with the shooting Aug. 23.

An 18-year-old was arrested Aug. 23 in connection with last week's fatal shooting at Brooklyn Park's African Market. 

According to the Brooklyn Park Police Department, yesterday detectives obtained an arrest warrant for an 18-year-old man in relation to the Aug. 17 fatal shooting of 16-year-old Varney Gbelly Kennedy Jr., a Golden Valley resident. 

At 5:30 p.m., police arrested the suspect in a vehicle in Minneapolis. He was carrying a handgun when he was arrested, and was booked into the Brooklyn Park jail on suspicion of homicide. 

Police are not seeking any other suspects in the investigation. 

Brooklyn Park detectives were assisted by Hennepin County's SWAT team and Violent Offender Task Force, and the Minneapolis Police Department SWAT team. 

The arrest comes after considerable violence broke out at the scene of the initial crime, at 5700 Brookdale Dr. 

Investigators believe that the suspect walked up to a stationary car and shot Kennedy while he was sitting in the vehicle.

Violence again broke out later that night at a memorial for Kennedy. At approximately 11 p.m., police were dispatched to the memorial on a report of gunfire.

Police believe that several groups of individuals exchanged gunfire at the memorial site, with more than 50 rounds fired in the incident. 

