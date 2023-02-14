A group of three male suspects attacked and robbed a woman in the Brooklyn Park Cub Foods parking lot on Feb. 4.

In a community alert, the Brooklyn Park Police Department said officers were dispatched at 10:01 p.m. to the Cub Foods parking lot, 7555 W. Broadway, on a report of a strong-arm robbery.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments