An adult male was stabbed and killed during a reported fight in the parking lot of Twin Lake North Apartments during the late night hours of May 2, according to the Brooklyn Center Police Department.
Brooklyn Center Police officers were dispatched to the apartment complex on the 4500 block of 58th Avenue North on a report of a fight. Officers arriving at the scene found a 37-year-old male unconscious in the parking lot with stab wounds to his abdomen.
First aid was provided at the scene before the victim was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital. The victim died later that night from his wounds, according to a media release.
A 28-year-old male suspect fled the area. Officers from several agencies, including police departments in Crystal, New Hope, Robbinsdale, Metro Transit and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, assisted in trying to locate the suspect.
Search efforts included Maple Grove Police Department’s K-9 unit and a Minnesota State Patrol helicopter, to no avail. Police said the suspect could not be initially located.
Shortly after the initial search concluded, 911 calls were made reporting an unwanted individual inside of a building. Responding officers located the suspect and took him into custody. He is now detained at the Hennepin County Jail, according to the media release.
Brooklyn Center Police reports this was not a random incident and that the victim had a prior connection to the suspect.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.