An adult male was stabbed and killed during a reported fight in the parking lot of Twin Lake North Apartments during the late night hours of May 2, according to the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

Brooklyn Center Police officers were dispatched to the apartment complex on the 4500 block of 58th Avenue North on a report of a fight. Officers arriving at the scene found a 37-year-old male unconscious in the parking lot with stab wounds to his abdomen. 

