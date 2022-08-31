DSC_5239 (2).JPG

Maple Grove senior forward Chris Frantz (10) celebrates after scoring his second goal of the game in the first half against Champlin Park on Wednesday, August 31 at Champlin Park High School.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

With seven minutes remaining in the boys soccer contest between Maple Grove and Champlin Park Wednesday night, the Crimson won a free kick on the edge of the Rebels' penalty box. Senior forward Chris Frantz and midfielder Aaron Badillo stood over the ball, having a discussion to decide what their plan was for the crucial set piece.

Both lined up to take the shot. The left-footed Badillo ran up to the ball first but went by it, letting Frantz, on a hat-trick, take the shot.

DSC_5317.JPG
Maple Grove senior forward Chriz Frantz (10) takes the free kick, which he scored, to give himself the hat-trick and victory for the Crimson against Champlin Park on Wednesday, August 31 at Champlin Park High School.
DSC_5337.JPG
The Crimson celebrate Frantz’ late goal against Champlin Park on Wednesday, August 31 at Champlin Park High School.
DSC_5088.JPG
Champlin Park senior forward Sylvester Doe (21) cuts inside to score his first goal of the game in the first half against Maple Grove on Wednesday, August 31 at Champlin Park High School.
DSC_5312.JPG
Champlin Park junior goalkeeper Evan Martin (0) clears the ball out of harm's way in the second half against Maple Grove on Wednesday, August 31 at Champlin Park High School.
DSC_5206.JPG
Champlin Park senior defender Drew Kalal (2) works down the right flank in the first half against Maple Grove on Wednesday, August 31 at Champlin Park High School.

