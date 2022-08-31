Maple Grove senior forward Chriz Frantz (10) takes the free kick, which he scored, to give himself the hat-trick and victory for the Crimson against Champlin Park on Wednesday, August 31 at Champlin Park High School.
With seven minutes remaining in the boys soccer contest between Maple Grove and Champlin Park Wednesday night, the Crimson won a free kick on the edge of the Rebels' penalty box. Senior forward Chris Frantz and midfielder Aaron Badillo stood over the ball, having a discussion to decide what their plan was for the crucial set piece.
Both lined up to take the shot. The left-footed Badillo ran up to the ball first but went by it, letting Frantz, on a hat-trick, take the shot.
It proved to be a wise decision as Frantz curled his shot over the wall and into the top corner to give his side a 3-2 lead. It capped off a stellar night for the first team All-State honoree from a year ago as he powered the Crimson to victory on the night.
He’s picked up right where he left off last season, tallying five goals through the first three games. The Crimson (1-1, 2-1) needed all three of his goals tonight as Champlin Park’s (2-1) All-State forward was equally excellent on the other side.
Just like he did on Monday against Park Center, senior forward Sylvester Doe ignited Champlin Park’s offense with a pair of goals, demonstrating his elite finishing ability.
His first goal came just moments after Frantz put Maple Grove ahead 1-0 after his initial shot bounced off Rebels' junior goalkeeper Evan Martin. The rebound fell to Frantz which he put in the back of the net.
Doe was quick to answer, receiving the ball on the right wing shortly after the kickoff, cutting inside, and curling a left-footed shot into the top corner. It was a special goal for a special player and immediately kept the game tied 1-1.
Possession heavily favored the Crimson in the first half, proven by their second goal as Frantz maneuvered his way around multiple defenders in the box, shifting the ball onto his left side and scoring his second goal of the night. It came with just three minutes to spare in the first half, giving the visitors a boost going into the break.
The Rebels held strong defensively to begin the second half despite surrendering a number of chances. Frantz nearly assisted Badillo for a 3-1 lead, but Badillo sent his shot from Frantz’ cross wide of the net.
The missed chance momentarily hurt Maple Grove. Minutes later, Doe made an excellent run behind the defense and got off a shot. And once again, in similar fashion to his second goal against Park Center earlier in the week, the shot was saved and put back into play, which he got a head on and scored.
Doe rushed to the sidelines to celebrate and was mobbed by his teammates, urging his team to push for the winning goal. So far, he has scored 7 of the Rebels’ 10 goals this season.
It was 2-2 with 20 minutes to play. Champlin Park had the top-ranked team in Class 3A right where they wanted them in order to grab a late winner.
But in the end, Maple Grove’s All-State forward had just one more impact moment than Champlin Park’s with the set piece goal.
Both teams will be in action on Tuesday, September 6. Champlin Park will host Rogers and Maple Grove will visit Elk River.
