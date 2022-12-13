DSC_6596.JPG
Buy Now

Seth Newbern, left, and Desmond Ware, center, will feature heavily for Armstrong in the 2022-23 season.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

In year one of head coach Rob Ware’s tenure as Armstrong boys basketball head coach, he laid the foundation for what he expects out of his team on a nightly basis. The Falcons finished the 2021-22 season 13-15, losing to Wayzata 67-25 in the Section 6AAAA semifinals. They had two separate losing streaks during the season that extended at least four games.

Back for year two, it’s a more comfortable environment for Ware as familiar and talented faces return in the program.

DSC_6604.JPG
Buy Now

Armstrong senior Owen Skram dribbles to the basket in practice Monday, Dec. 12 at Armstrong High School.
DSC_6549.JPG
Buy Now

Armstrong junior Seth Newbern, left, is the top returning scorer for Armstrong this season.
DSC_6580.JPG
Buy Now

Armstrong sophomore Desmond Ware prepares to take a shot in practice Monday, Dec. 12 at Armstrong High School.
DSC_6572.JPG
Buy Now

Armstrong senior Drew Kuempel works on post moves in practice Monday, Dec. 12 at Armstrong High School.
DSC_6588.JPG
Buy Now

Armstrong boys basketball head coach Rob Ware is entering his second season with the Falcons.

Tags

Load comments