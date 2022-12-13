In year one of head coach Rob Ware’s tenure as Armstrong boys basketball head coach, he laid the foundation for what he expects out of his team on a nightly basis. The Falcons finished the 2021-22 season 13-15, losing to Wayzata 67-25 in the Section 6AAAA semifinals. They had two separate losing streaks during the season that extended at least four games.
Back for year two, it’s a more comfortable environment for Ware as familiar and talented faces return in the program.
“It feels really good coming in year two,” Ware said. “The guys are comfortable with me. They know expectations. For me, just knowing our personnel better as a coaching staff and we were able to get a full summer's worth of workouts in on the court and in the weight room.”
While Armstrong loses their leading scorer in Peyton Newbern (15.5 PPG), there is still optimism for the Falcons with the players they do have back this season.
Senior forward Owen Skram (9.2 PPG) and junior guard Seth Newbern (9.9 PPG) headline the production coming back. Senior forward Drew Kuempel is the third returning starter for Armstrong.
“We have high IQ guys that are back,” Ware said. “Players that have put a lot of time in during the offseason. Seth is one of the best defenders in the state. Bringing back Owen too so we have veterans. Drew Kuempel is a returner that’s really good.”
Both Skram and Newbern figure to take not only leading roles on the court, but off of it as well.
“Most of all just being a leader,” Skram said about expectations for his senior season. “We have a bunch of young guys playing so that’s what I’m really focusing on.”
The sharpshooting senior is prolific from three-point range and will help carry the load for the Falcons’ offense.
Newbern is another talented player, ranked 30th in his class in Minnesota according to PrepHoops.com. He’s a two-way player that should thrive in an expanded role this season.
“This is a year I have to prove it to myself,” Newbern said. “Last year I started flipping that switch towards the end. I got more confident in my shot and attacking. This year taking on a new leadership role is going to be a challenge at the start of the year but it’s something that I’m willing to do.”
One of the key positions the Falcons have to replace is at center with 6-10 center Payton Mogire (8.6 PPG, 4.6 RPG) departing. An option to fill that void is junior Fitz Freeman, who had 10 points in the Falcons opener against Rosemount.
Another spot in question is point guard. Sophomore Desmond Ware got some run on varsity last year and is poised to take over lead guard duties this year.
“To get us in our stuff,” Ware said about Desmond’s role. “We talked throughout the game (against Rosemount) to get us in the right spots. Knocking down shots when they’re there. But we’re really looking to get all the guys involved.”
Armstrong took on Rosemount in their first game on Saturday, Dec. 10. They gutted it out against a tough team and prevailed 53-51.
“It was a really good test for us playing against a good and well coached team and some good players on that team,” Ware said. “I thought we did well executing defensively as a group. As a team offensively there were a lot of bright spots. So we were able to make enough plays and pull out that win.”
Armstrong had four players - Newbern (13), Ware (12), Skram (12), Freeman (10) - in double figures scoring. Skram added 10 rebounds and Newbern had 5 steals. Ware did his job setting the team up with 6 assists. The defense was another bright spot - something that will carry over from last year.
“We’re gonna move the ball a lot more than we did last year,” Newbern said. “We got a lot of guys that are willing to move without the ball and willing to play defense. That's one of the things that’s going to translate from last year to this year is playing defense.”
The schedule doesn’t ease up for the Falcons at any point this season - which plays to their advantage.
“It's the best because we play against the best all year,” Ware said. “Each team in our conference brings a different look to get us ready for whoever we see in sections. It prepares us and our guys will be battle tested come sections.”
Home and away games with defending state champions and conference foe Park Center and Totino-Grace highlight the many tough teams on their schedule. The Northwest Suburban Conference slate is a daunting one yet again, with other teams like Osseo and Andover all looking to make a run at the conference crown.
The Falcons have a strong foundation in basketball, recording winning seasons in eight of the last 10 campaigns. They have the pieces this year to prove last year’s record was only a small dip in the trend of winning basketball.
“I love it so far. Our chemistry has been great,” Skram said about this year’s team. “We’re just having fun at practice and was fun to get a game on Saturday finally. The energy everyday, we bring it and we’re ready.”
