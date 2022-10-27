DSC_2115.JPG
Armstrong senior Noah Breker crosses the finish line at the Section 6AAA meet Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista. He finished 4th overall.

MINNETRISTA - Runners took to the course at Gale Woods Farm Wednesday afternoon in the Section 6AAA cross country meet with their sights set on qualifying for the state meet. The top two teams in the boys and girls races qualify for state, with the next fastest eight finishers from non-qualifying teams also advancing to the final weekend of the season.

Wayzata has been a mainstay in the section for years and once again took the crown in both races.

Armstrong junior Caitlyn Osanai qualified for state at the Section 6AAA meet, finishing 5th overall with a time of 18:30 Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista.
Armstrong senior Carly Redelsheimer came in 13th and qualified for state at the Section 6AAA meet Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista.
Armstrong sophomore Gabriel Wiegert (427) and senior Alex Omodt (424) run side by side at the Section 6AAA meet Wednesday, Oct. 26 at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista.

