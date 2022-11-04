The first half of the Section 5AAAAA final between Armstrong and Cooper at Armstrong High School followed the script of an upset.
The Falcons had a costly special teams miscue on their first drive that allowed the Hawks to take the lead. They later tied the game but failed to put up more points on the board in the first half in large part due to penalties and self-inflicted wounds spoiling their drives to keep the visitors in the game.
However, the second half was a different story.
It wasn’t as dominating as a performance by Armstrong in their previous encounter with Cooper, but it was just as convincing. The Falcons (8-2) scored 35 unanswered points in the second half to win 42-7, advancing to the state tournament for the first time since 2003.
They also avenged their loss in this same matchup from last year's section final.
“It’s a lot of pressure, not gonna lie,” Armstrong head coach Jack Negen said about reaching the state tournament. “It’s something the community really wanted. It’s exciting and awesome. I’m proud of our kids.”
The Hawks (3-7) team that entered this game was a completely different one than the previous matchup. Determined to spur an upset, an early score set the tone for an evenly played first half.
Armstrong were forced to punt on their first series. The snap went over the head of Cade Berg and bounced around inside their own 10-yard line. Berg fell on it but Cooper was set up at the 7-yard line.
It took until fourth down for the Hawks to score. Quarterback Kameron Fox found tight end Jaxon Howard for a 1-yard score and a 7-0 lead. The Falcons stormed down the field, but a mistimed option toss between quarterback Jamen Malone and running back Reggie Carter set up a third and long inside Cooper territory. They couldn’t overcome the yardage and turned it over on downs.
“We talked about it all week, these guys are good,” Negen said about Cooper. “They’ve gotten better every game this year and have the best player in the state in my opinion. They weren’t going to lay down. I think sometimes it’s almost worse that the score was what it was the first time so that you can tell them they can play.”
Not to worry, Malone hit wide receiver Marquan Tucker for a 51-yard touchdown towards the end of the quarter to tie the game at 7. It was just the start of a big night for the senior wideout.
The Falcons had multiple big plays called back in the second quarter on penalties that would’ve either put them ahead or set them up in prime scoring position. Wide receiver Seth Newbern, who was seeing his first game action of the season due to injury, had two chunk plays called back for an ineligible man downfield. The second of the two was a 35-yard touchdown.
Malone also ripped off another long run that would’ve had Armstong in the red zone with a fresh set of downs, but Berg was flagged for holding on the perimeter. Later in the drive, he threw an interception on 3rd-and-25, throwing over the middle and across his body - a cardinal sin for quarterbacks.
Frustration began to boil over as the Hawks were able to stay in the game with these miscues. The Falcons' defense kept Cooper's offense in check all night, but couldn’t get out of their own way on offense.
“Don’t suck,” Negen said was the message to his team at halftime. “The penalties, all that stuff, I told them we’re tied 7-7 and we’re getting the ball to start the second half, how could that be. That’s about as good a scenario we could get for being that bad.”
After halftime, Armstrong cleaned up their offense and took control of the game.
Malone and Carter both added a touchdown run in the third quarter to make it 21-7. Tucker hauled in a couple of long passes to set up the scores. He finished with 5 catches for 155 yards in what was the Falcons’ most prolific passing game since the first week of the season.
The Hawks almost recaptured some momentum late in the third, but running back Danari Connors fumbled in the red zone down 21-7. Defensive back Jack Neff recovered the loose ball.
Tucker’s second score came early in the fourth quarter from 35 yards out. He caught the ball in traffic near the 20-yard line, evaded a couple defenders and ran the rest of the way. All of a sudden, the Falcons had a section title on their mind.
To put a cap on the night, Carter added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter, one from 37 yards and the other from 52, recording his best game of the season - 25 carries for 217 yards and 3 touchdowns.
It was also a great night for Malone, posting his highest number of yards passing since week one. He had 225 yards and two touchdowns, adding 82 rushing yards and a score.
Armstrong’s state tournament appearance is just the third in school history, last making it in 2003 and 1997. They’ll take on Rogers, out of Section 6, in the quarterfinals at Osseo Senior High on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 12 p.m. If they were to win that, they would advance to the semifinals which will take place at US Bank Stadium.
A Triumphant Finish
Cooper began the season 1-6 before defeating Benilde-St. Margaret in their regular season final and Minneapolis Washburn in the Section 5AAAAA semifinal. A once dim season had its moments in reaching the title game, but were unable to defend their crown.
The biggest losses next year will be running back Danari Connors and defensive end Jaxon Howard. They were the tone setters on both sides of the ball. What the Hawks will have coming back are both quarterbacks they utilized this season - juniors Kameron Fox and Chance Wicks. Fox got the majority of the reps in the section final.
Their offense was bottled up once again by Armstrong, managing only 7 points on a short field. Connors broke a few long runs, but never enough to sustain drives or keep momentum on their side.
