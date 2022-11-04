DSC_3848.JPG
Armstrong celebrates after the game with the section trophy after defeating Cooper 42-7 in the Section 5AAAAA championship final Friday, Nov. 4 at Armstrong High School.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

The first half of the Section 5AAAAA final between Armstrong and Cooper at Armstrong High School followed the script of an upset.

The Falcons had a costly special teams miscue on their first drive that allowed the Hawks to take the lead. They later tied the game but failed to put up more points on the board in the first half in large part due to penalties and self-inflicted wounds spoiling their drives to keep the visitors in the game.

DSC_3740.JPG
Armstrong wide receiver Marquan Tucker (6) celebrates a long catch against Cooper in the Section 5AAAAA final Friday, Nov. 4 at Armstrong High School.
DSC_3515.JPG
Cooper tight end Jaxon Howard catches a touchdown pass in the first quarter against Armstrong in the Section 5AAAAA final Friday, Nov. 4 at Armstrong High School.
seth newbern
Armstrong wide receiver Seth Newbern (8) celebrates what he thought was a touchdown, but it came back on a penalty in the second quarter against Cooper in the Section 5AAAAA final Friday, Nov. 4 at Armstrong High School.
DSC_3691.JPG
Armstrong quarterback Jamen Malone (11) runs with the ball in the second quarter against Cooper in the Section 5AAAAA final Friday, Nov. 4 at Armstrong High School.
DSC_3732.JPG
Armstrong wide receiver Marquan Tucker (6) comes down with a contested catch in the third quarter against Cooper in the Section 5AAAAA final Friday, Nov. 4 at Armstrong High School.
DSC_3671.JPG
Armstrong running back Reggie Carter (22) totaled a season-high 217 yards rushing against Cooper in the Section 5AAAAA championship Friday, Nov. 4 at Armstrong High School.
DSC_3760.JPG
Armstrong defensive back Jack Neff (25) recovers a fumble in the third quarter against Cooper in the Section 5AAAAA final Friday, Nov. 4 at Armstrong High School.
DSC_3505.JPG
Cooper running back Danari Connors (4) was held in check for most of the night against Armstrong in the Section 5AAAAA final Friday, Nov. 4 at Armstrong High School.

