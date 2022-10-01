DSC_9607.JPG
Buy Now

Armstrong linebacker Drew Kuempel (5) reacts after recording an interception in the first quarter against Chanhassen Friday, Sept. 30 at Armstrong High School.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

In a game featuring two top-10 teams in Class 5A, it was only fitting that it would take all 60 minutes to find a winner.

For most of the game, it seemed like No. 6 Armstrong was the team that would come out on top. They took a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and maintained it midway through the fourth quarter.

DSC_9789.JPG
Buy Now

Armstrong wide receiver Cade Berg (7) catches the go-ahead touchdown with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter against Chanhassen Friday, Sept. 30 at Armstrong High School.
DSC_9652.JPG
Buy Now

Armstrong running back Reggie Carter (22) trucks a defender on his way to the end zone in the first quarter against Chanhassen Friday, Sept. 30 at Armstrong High School.
DSC_9597.JPG
Buy Now

Armstrong defensive back Nate Albrecht (3) flexes to his bench after making a tackle in the first quarter against Chanhassen Friday, Sept. 30 at Armstrong High School.
DSC_9724.JPG
Buy Now

Armstrong defensive end Langden College (13) sacks Chanhassen quarterback Grant Muffenbier (12) in the third quarter Friday, Sept. 30 at Armstrong High School.
DSC_9823.JPG
Buy Now

The Falcons begin to celebrate after Chanhassen’s last second hail mary falls incomplete Friday, Sept. 30 at Armstrong High School.

Tags

Load comments