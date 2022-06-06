Armstrong began Monday night’s Section 5 semifinal game against the No. 3 seed Wayzata with two quick goals by senior Sydney Smith. The Falcons had a 2-0 lead inside the first minute of the game and were off and running.
Or so they thought.
That early lead proved to be a smokescreen for what was to follow.
The game quickly flipped around. After surrendering an early lead, a barrage of goals by the Trojans had them jump out ahead and never looked back.
Outside of the first minute of the game, Wayzata outscored Armstrong 15-1 as they dominated the Falcons 15-3 to advance to the Section 5 championship on Wednesday. The three goals by Armstrong were a season-low and were held scoreless in the second half.
The Trojans (11-4) put up four goals in the next few minutes following Smith's goals before the Falcons called timeout. It only proved to delay the inevitable as Wayzata tacked on four more goals for an 8-2 lead. They had six different goal scorers in the first half, led by senior Julia Lindahl and junior Kaitlyn Sikorski with two goals apiece.
Armstrong (11-4) was able to get a goal back towards the end of the half on the counter attack. Junior Clare Sondrall drove the length of the field for a goal to make it 8-3 at halftime. It provided a little momentum for the home side at the break, but it would just get worse in the second half.
The goals kept on coming from Wayzata. They scored seven unanswered goals in the second half.
The Trojans didn’t need any help scoring goals from open play, but Armstrong gave away a number of penalty shots, providing easier chances for Wayzata to add to their lead. Four of their goals in the second half came either directly from the 8-meter shot or shortly after.
It was a tough situation for Armstrong sophomore goalie Lydia College to be in, having to face a number of 1-on-1 opportunities.
Wayzata were the quicker team, more sharp and direct in their movement on offense. The Falcons had no answer on how to stop, or even slow down the Trojans.
Credit sophomore goalie Delaney Gnos for keeping Wayzata’s lead as large as it was. She was stellar on the night, shutting down Armstrong’s prolific goal scorers. The Falcons had a few 8-meter shots of their own, but none found the back of the net.
It was the worst time for Armstrong to go cold on the offensive end, especially after scoring 20 goals in the round prior against St. Louis Park.
Sikorski led the Trojans with five goals, followed by Lindahl with four. They had four different players record multiple goals.
Just like the 2021 Section 5 semifinal against the Falcons, the Trojans prevailed to advance to the championship game, where they will face the top seed Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Wednesday, June 8.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s defeated Wayzata in their regular season matchup on May 9, 13-6.
