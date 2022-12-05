For the last three years, forward Savannah McGowan and guard Karlee Fisher have been a 1-2 punch for the Falcons in scoring. McGowan has averaged 11.7, 19.2 and 18.6 points per game each year, while Fisher has been at 6.3, 12.6 and 11.
Now as senior captains, this figures to be the year their production and experience translates to more wins.
In 2019-20, the Falcons went 4-22. In the pandemic-shortened year in 2020-21, they were just 3-11. They finally reached double-digit wins last year, but were still under .500 at 12-16.
With all of the returning players in 2022-23, the Falcons have high hopes for the new season.
McGowan has announced herself as one of the top players in the state, rated as a top-10 recruit by PrepGirlsHoops.com. She committed to Illinois State earlier this year. Fisher will also be playing college basketball, signing up to play for Minnesota State-Moorhead.
In addition to leading Armstrong in scoring, McGowan averaged 10.5 rebounds per game and is a double-double threat down low each night. Fisher led the team in assists with 3.7 per game.
Those two will be the featured stars nightly for Armstrong, but they aren’t the only senior leaders on the team.
Guard Malayna Dille-Starks and forward Lauren Jones are another pair of experienced players back for the Falcons. Dille-Starks averaged 10.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game and can spell Fisher as a secondary ball-handler in the backcourt.
Jones has been more of a complimentary piece on offense this year but still brings experience to the lineup. Rounding out the starting five has been junior guard Madison Fondow.
Off the bench, sophomore Emalee Fisher is the top guard option for the Falcons to call upon. Junior forward Jade Peterson brings some size at 6-2 off the bench as well.
Armstrong has played two games so far this season, both resulting in wins. Their first victory came against Bloomington Jefferson on Friday, Nov. 25. They had four different players with over 15 points. Dille-Starks led with 19 points. McGowan had 18 of her own, followed by Karlee Fisher with 16 and Fondow with 15 in a convincing 81-53 win.
Their second game was a much tougher battle. In their home opener, Chanhassen gave the Falcons all they could handle, but eventually pulled away late for a 64-57 win. McGowan posted a team-high 19 points. Fisher had 16 while Dille-Starks chipped in 11.
Maple Grove figures to be the team to beat in the conference, being ranked sixth in the preseason poll, but have dropped their first two games of the season, albeit to two other teams ranked in the top ten. The Falcons will visit the Crimson in their regular season finale ahead of a tough section tournament.
Hopkins, the defending Class 4A champions, will be towards the top yet again in Section 6AAAA, as will Wayzata. The Royals occupy the top spot in the preseason rankings while the Trojans come in at eighth.
But what the Falcons have this year, is their two top players in their final years at the high school level with experience under their belt, along with a strong supporting cast ready to contribute when called upon.
