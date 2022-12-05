DSC_5948.JPG
Buy Now

Armstrong guard Malayna Dille-Starks (11) drives to the basket in the first half against Chanhassen Friday, Dec. 2 at Armstrong High School.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

For the last three years, forward Savannah McGowan and guard Karlee Fisher have been a 1-2 punch for the Falcons in scoring. McGowan has averaged 11.7, 19.2 and 18.6 points per game each year, while Fisher has been at 6.3, 12.6 and 11.

Now as senior captains, this figures to be the year their production and experience translates to more wins.

DSC_5911.JPG
Buy Now

Armstrong forward Savannah McGowan (52) attempts a 3-pointer in the first half against Chanhassen Friday, Dec. 2 at Armstrong High School.
DSC_6025.JPG
Buy Now

Armstrong guard Karlee Fisher (24) takes a shot in the second half against Chanhassen Friday, Dec. 2 at Armstrong High School.
DSC_5964.JPG
Buy Now

Armstrong forward Lauren Jones (21) starts the fast break for the Falcons in the first half against Chanhassen Friday, Dec. 2 at Armstrong High School.

Tags

Load comments