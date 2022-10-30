DSC_2861.JPG
Armstrong running back Reggie Carter (22) runs in for the first of his four touchdowns against St. Louis Park in the first quarter of the Section 5AAAAA semifinals Saturday, Oct. 29 at Armstrong High School.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

The Falcons looked more like themselves in the Section 5AAAAA semifinals.

Armstrong entered the postseason on a two-game skid and were left searching for the positive form they had during their 6-0 start. It’s safe to say they found that high-flying play in their first playoff game.

Armstrong wide receiver Marquan Tucker (6) catches a 32-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter against St. Louis Park in the Section 5AAAAA semifinals Saturday, Oct. 29 at Armstrong High School.
Armstrong quarterback Jamen Malone (11) runs with the ball in the first quarter against St. Louis Park in the Section 5AAAAA semifinals Saturday, Oct. 29 at Armstrong High School.
Armstrong running back Kevon Johnson (34) runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against St. Louis Park in the Section 5AAAAA semifinals Saturday, Oct. 29 at Armstrong High School.
Multiple Falcons defenders tackle St. Louis Park running back Jimmy Hager (22) in the first half of the Section 5AAAAA semifinals Saturday, Oct. 29 at Armstrong High School.
Armstrong defensive lineman Jonah Pappas (9) reacts after recording a sack in the second quarter against St. Louis Park in the Section 5AAAAA semifinals Saturday, Oct. 29 at Armstrong High School.
