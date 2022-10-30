The Falcons looked more like themselves in the Section 5AAAAA semifinals.
Armstrong entered the postseason on a two-game skid and were left searching for the positive form they had during their 6-0 start. It’s safe to say they found that high-flying play in their first playoff game.
Taking on No. 4 seed St. Louis Park in the semifinal, the No. 1 seed Falcons got back to what they do best - getting off to fast starts and controlling the game - in a 62-31 rout of the Orioles Saturday afternoon at Armstrong High School.
However, the Falcons had to fight in the first quarter to establish their dominance. St. Louis Park got on the board first on a 74-yard touchdown reception by wide receiver Stefano Giovannelli. Quarterback Zach Helfmann rolled to his right and found his receiver open down the field.
The Falcons responded with a long touchdown pass of their own. Quarterback Jamen Malone connected with wide receiver Marquan Tucker for a 32-yard touchdown, coming down with the catch in traffic. On the next drive, defensive back Nick Brander came down with an interception in Orioles territory.
Running back Reggie Carter scored his first touchdown of the day later on for a 13-7 lead. But once again, Helfmann combined with Giovannelli for another long touchdown, this time for 81 yards. Armstrong defensive back Isaiah Cotton stumbled in coverage, allowing the receiver to get open. The Orioles went for two and failed, keeping the game tied at 13.
There was a small feeling that it was going to be the third week in a row the Falcons would come out of the gates slow, but that wouldn’t be the case. On the next offensive snap, Carter ran for a 66-yard touchdown.
The defense got a stop and Malone found Tucker for a 40-yard touchdown and the score was 27-13 with still three minutes left in the first quarter.
For the first time in a few weeks, it felt like the Armstrong of old. What had eluded the Falcons in recent weeks was a potent rushing attack. Carter, the team’s leading rusher, was held to a combined 71 yards in their two losses. In the other six games, he rushed for at least 80 yards per game and scored 13 touchdowns.
He got back on track Saturday with four rushing touchdowns. Backup running back Kevon Johnson got in on the fun as well, scoring two touchdowns on runs of 10 and 60 yards.
“We know we’re good. We had a couple tough weeks and things didn’t go well,” Armstrong head coach Jack Negen said. “We just needed to get healthy up front and we had some guys in different positions. It does feel needed, a little momentum to get going in the playoffs. I was happy with the way we played offensively.”
Malone is also a threat with his legs and scored on a 3-yard run in the second quarter. The Falcons led 41-13 at the half.
Outside of the two long touchdown passes for St. Louis Park, Armstrong’s defense tightened the screws and didn’t allow another touchdown until late in the fourth quarter with some reserves in the game.
The Orioles managed a defensive touchdown on a 19-yard interception return by Henry Bendickson. They also got a 94-yard kickoff return touchdown by Mason Amelse. Both scores came in the third quarter. Malone had two interceptions.
It wasn’t a perfect performance by the Falcons, but it got that good feeling back on their sideline, something that has been sorely lacking for the last two weeks.
“We haven’t been playing great offensively, we were playing well defensively,” Negen said. “The kids are excited. We know we’re good enough to make a run. We have to play well and be more consistent.”
The Falcons know they have a talented team - one capable of making a run at the state title. It’s all about execution and getting results at this point.
Robbinsdale Rivalry Renewed
For the second year in a row, Armstrong and Cooper will meet in the Section 5AAAAA final.
The Hawks, the No. 3 seed in the section, defeated No. 2 Minneapolis Washburn 44-20 on the road Saturday afternoon. Running back Danari Connors continued his stellar season in carrying Cooper’s offense, rushing for 201 yards on just 13 carries for 4 touchdowns. He also added a 60-yard receiving touchdown.
Cooper held a lead as large as 44-6 before the Millers added two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Once 1-6 on the season, the Hawks have won two in a row and are back in the section final, ready to defend their crown.
The 2021 matchup ended 14-13 in favor of Cooper. You could say both teams will be out for revenge, given the beatdown the Falcons delivered to the Hawks earlier this season.
The rematch is set for Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.
