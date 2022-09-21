The Armstrong boys soccer team has been one of the best in the state so far this season.

The Falcons rode a 7-game unbeaten streak into Wednesday night’s matchup with Park Center. The Pirates have proven themselves to be a tough out this season despite losing a lot of talent from last year.

Armstrong attacker Patrick Ponnie (23) and Park Center defender Christian Wamstad (13) try to make a play on the ball in the first half Wednesday, September 21 at Park Center High School.
Armstrong forward William Saar (9) begins to celebrate with his teammates after scoring the opening goal in the first half against Park Center Wednesday, September 21 at Park Center High School.
Armstrong midfielder Nathan Ore (8) possesses the ball in the opponent's half in the first half against Park Center Wednesday, September 21 at Park Center High School.
