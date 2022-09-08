The Armstrong Falcons opened their home schedule Thursday night against Irondale, looking to get off to a 2-0 start for the second season in a row.
A 13-0 advantage to Armstrong in the third quarter proved to be the difference as the Falcons kept the Knights in check, winning 27-13.
“It’s a win, we’re super happy about it,” Armstrong head coach Jack Negen said. “It’s not easy to get wins in high school football but I feel like we have a lot of stuff that we need to clean up, especially offensively. We have to get some things established and we put our defense in some bad spots and they made some big plays.”
Just like in their first game against Waconia, the Falcons were a little slow out of the gate on offense. It was the defense and special teams units that combined to open the scoring late in the first quarter.
First, senior Cade Berg landed a punt at the one-yard line. Then, after a fumbled exchange between quarterback Jack Wojciak and running back Ralph Naimeh, Armstrong pounced on the loose ball in the end zone. Linebacker Drew Kuempel recovered it for the touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
The offense was still taking its time to find a groove in the second quarter to extend their lead.
A series of turnovers in quick succession late in the second quarter set up the Knights’ first touchdown.
First, Armstrong senior Isaiah Cotton muffed a punt that was recovered by Irondale at the 37-yard line. A few plays later, Irondale gave it right back on a fumble of their own. Then on the next play, Armstrong quarterback Jamen Malone threw an interception to linebacker Gavin Bourassa at the Falcons’ 42-yard line.
With 4:50 left in the half, Irondale engineered a scoring drive capped off by running back Nasir Hale on an 11-yard run.
With 2:21 remaining, Armstrong went to work on the two-minute drill. The offense finally found some rhythm and drove into the red zone. Running back Reggie Carter got some work in the receiving game to help move the sticks on the drive.
Down to the five-yard line, Malone found wide receiver Marquan Tucker in the right corner of the end zone for the touchdown. It was Tucker’s first grab of the night, giving Armstong a 14-7 lead at the break.
They carried that momentum into the second half, working the ball into the red zone again. But the momentum was killed when Berg’s field goal attempt from the 12-yard line was blocked.
The defense did their job on the next series, sacking Wojciak on third down.
Tucker once again provided the spark on offense, catching a screen pass down the left side and sprinting by the defense for a 36-yard touchdown with 2:24 left in the third quarter.
Another big play by the special teams unit set up a short field for the Falcons offense, but it was more due to a blunder on Irondale's part. Having to punt again, Irondale punter Christian Krueger wasn’t ready for the snap and the ball bounced off him. He eventually fell on the ball but wound up inside his own five-yard line, gifting the Falcons a goal-to-go series.
Soon after, Malone found Tucker in the end zone for the third time on the night from 4 yards out as the third quarter ended. That’s all the catches Tucker had on the night, which totalled 43 yards. He now had six touchdowns this season through the first two games.
It was 27-7 to the Falcons after a bad snap on the extra point. Knowing the Knights had to rely on their passing game more in the final quarter, Armstrong leaned on the experienced back end of their defense to see the game out.
Irondale managed to score another touchdown on a 9-yard reception from Malachi Tamba. Their extra point was missed, making it 27-13 with 7 minutes left.
From there, the Falcons held just enough of the ball to keep any comeback attempt quiet. The Knights wouldn’t be back in a threatening position again until the final minutes of the game reaching the red zone one last time. Armstrong would force a turnover on downs with 1:07 left.
Even though the Falcons are off to a good start in 2022, Negen sees a number of areas they still need to work on, including finding some consistency on offense.
“We do some great things,” Negen said. “We’ve got some skilled and talented players (on offense) but you can also do some stuff against that, so we’ve got to be more balanced when they do things and take certain things away.”
Malone had 101 yards passing on eight completions. He utilized his legs more in this game, rushing for 54 yards on 9 attempts. Carter had 11 rushes for 84 yards and added 40 yards receiving.
Despite the improvement Negen wants to see from his team, the results have been positive.
Next week will be another test as crosstown rivals Cooper will pay a visit. The Falcons and Hawks saw each other twice last year with Cooper winning both times, including a 14-13 defeat in the Section 5AAAAA final.
