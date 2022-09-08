DSC_6912.JPG
Armstrong quarterback Jamen Malone (11) throws his first touchdown pass of the game in the second quarter against Irondale Thursday, September 8 at Armstrong High School.

The Armstrong Falcons opened their home schedule Thursday night against Irondale, looking to get off to a 2-0 start for the second season in a row.

A 13-0 advantage to Armstrong in the third quarter proved to be the difference as the Falcons kept the Knights in check, winning 27-13.

Armstrong linebacker Drew Keumpel (5) recovers a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter against Irondale Thursday, September 8 at Armstrong High School.
Armstrong wide receiver Marquan Tucker (6) catches his first touchdown of the night in the second quarter against Irondale Thursday, September 8 at Armstrong High School.
Irondale punter Christian Krueger (16) is tackled near his own goal line after missing the snap on fourth down, setting up a short field for Armstrong’s offense in the third quarter Thursday, September 8 at Armstrong High School.
Armstrong defensive end Langden College (13) had eight tackles and a sack against Irondale Thursday, September 8 at Armstrong High School.
Armstrong quarterback Jamen Malone (11) rolls out of the pocket in the second quarter against Irondale Thursday, September 8 at Armstrong High School.
Armstrong wide receiver Cade Berg (7) makes a catch in the first quarter against Irondale Thursday, September 8 at Armstrong High School. 

