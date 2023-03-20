Medical bills, rent, child care, car payments and other bills can demolish paychecks. And food has become an increasingly huge bill.
The USDA predicts 2023 to increase food prices in the USA by 7.9 percent. Meanwhile, Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits are shrinking. More and more families are turning to emergency services like food shelves for help. During the month of March, food shelves around the state are working together to raise awareness of financial hardship as well as funds to help people though the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign.
PRISM, which supports residents in New Hope, Crystal, Robbinsdale, Golden Valley and Plymouth, is one of those food shelves participating, This campaign, organized by the Greater Minneapolis Council of Churches, began Feb. 27 and will run until April 9. PRISM’s goal is to inspire 300,000 pounds or dollars of donations.
“We don’t have the funds to pay car payments or health insurance deductibles,” Michelle Ness, director of PRISM said. “But we can get food donations, and we can access that as well as clothing. And both of those things can help to stretch people’s budgets.”
Aid is disappearing while need increases
PRISM is busy. Using data collected by the organization from October of 2021 through September of 2022, there were 20,197 food shelf visits, 69 percent more than the previous year. Since September, visits have continued to increase. Lots of people are coming for the first time to the food shelf.
Though PRISM’s food shelf distributed 47% more food last year than the year before, adding up to more than 1.5 million pounds, there were 37% fewer donations. Majors donors like grocery stores are donating less. Grocery stores often give “rescue food,” which is food nearing the end of its usability. PRISM can distribute rescue food to households in need in under 48 hours. But only if the grocery stores are able to give that food.
“Grocery stores are operating on thinner margins now,” Ness said. “They don’t have as much to pass along, as much as 40 percent less.”
This means the food shelf is relying more and more on buying their own groceries and individual donations. Purchased food at PRISM increased by 99 percent last year. According to Ness, the food bank is currently spending about $35,000 monthly to fill the shelves.
“And you’ll see it’s not overflowing with food,” Ness said, “After each day, it’s emptied out and we restock and by the end of the week we’re waiting for the next order to come in. ... It goes out the door right away and it’s going with somebody who needs it right now.”
Families that need it may shop once a week at PRISM’s Marketplace Food Shelf. Last year, about 6,497 individuals benefited from the food shelf’s services, 25 percent more than the previous year.
Now, the federally-funded, SNAP is shrinking. As explained on Minnesota’s Department of Human Services website, people in the state were able to receive more SNAP benefits during the pandemic. “The temporary increase boosted households’ monthly benefit to the maximum allotment for their household size – or, if they were already getting the maximum amount, households received an additional $95 each month.”
At the end of March, all the extra SNAP benefits will disappear. For some families, they are losing hundreds of dollars of monthly buying power. Ness is preparing for PRISM to get even busier once the extra SNAP goes away.
“I mean that’s a lot of money when you’ve got kids to feed,” Ness said. “The other thing it does is it’s less purchasing power at grocery stores. So as grocery stores are running on a thinner margin, they’re not going to be making the same revenue ... so there’s a ripple effect to this for sure.”
According to the USDA, all food prices rose 3.9 percent in 2021 and 9.9 percent 2022. Statista.com reports national inflation overall increased by 4.7 percent in 2021 and 8 percent in 2022. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that wages and salaries increased only 5 percent in 2021 and 5.1 percent in 2022. In simpler terms: prices, especially food prices, are going up. Income is lagging.
Many ways to support the local food shelf
For some people, it might feel more comfortable sending money directly to PRISM. The non-profit organization buys a lot of their food, and they can get many products at a lower price than an individual consumer. A lot of the fresh food like milk and cheese are bought. But some donors enjoy picking out their favorite foods to give to food shelf, or organizing a drive at their workplace. Food donations add variety to the shelves.
“There’s limits to what we can order,” Ness said. “Donations of things that are like gluten free, those can be really awesome.”
Ness said it can be good for children, too, to see their parents give tangible objects. A visible collection box for donatable items generates awareness and sparks conversation.
PRISM also has a secondhand store called “Shop for Change.” People can buy lower-cost clothing and household items. Individuals who shop at the food shelf might be given vouchers to pick up a few items free of charge, but often the store is simply used by the general public. Anybody can buy things from Shop for Change or donate clothes in good condition. At the moment, Ness said they are looking for more men’s clothing items.
“We keep our prices really reasonable,” Ness said. “Even on a limited budget you can shop with dignity. One hundred percent of the proceeds go right back into the same account that we buy the peanut butter from.”
A final way to give is by donating time through volunteer work. In order to keep the thrift shop tidy, food stocked and floors swept, PRISM has many volunteers. Ness said PRISM loves volunteers and could always use more.
More information can be found at https://www.prismmpls.org/
