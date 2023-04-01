ebony_rich

Ebony Rich will be the new head coach for Cooper girls basketball.

 Photo Courtesy of Ebony Rich

The Cooper Hawks’ girls basketball team will have a new head coach starting next year.

Ebony Rich has been named the new coach for Cooper starting for the 2023-24 season, replacing Raheem Simmons, who was the Hawks coach for the last four years. Rich has been an assistant coach in that same span, joining the staff when Simmons was hired.

