The Cooper Hawks’ girls basketball team will have a new head coach starting next year.
Ebony Rich has been named the new coach for Cooper starting for the 2023-24 season, replacing Raheem Simmons, who was the Hawks coach for the last four years. Rich has been an assistant coach in that same span, joining the staff when Simmons was hired.
With Simmons ready to move on, it opened the door for Rich to take over the program, a role she has envisioned herself in for a long time.
“As an assistant, you have a really good head coach and a well oiled program,” Rich said. “You do a lot of stuff together for the most part. It’s going to be just having my name as the actual (head coach) over the program.”
As an assistant for the last four years, the transition to the head coaching role will be a seamless one. The excitement for Rich will be putting her stamp on the program and having the final say in how they operate.
“I’m happy that I can make the program into my own and how I envision it,” Rich said. “Not saying what we did before was bad or really good. It’s just everyone has their own views of how things should be run and how things should happen and being able to put my touch on it. I feel like I can help take this program to the next level and help grow it.”
It’s a full circle moment for Rich being able to coach in the area she grew up in. Rich graduated from Hopkins and was a part of the Royals’ state championship team in 2011. She then played basketball at the Division II level for Minnesota-Crookston.
After that, she spent time in Florida as a coach at the AAU level and for Braden River High School in Bradenton, FL. She then moved back to Minnesota with her husband, who went to Cooper, which led to her applying for the open position for the Hawks.
Both Rich and Simmons applied for the head coach position at the same time as Simmons eventually got the job. But it’s now led to Rich being handed the keys to the team.
“When he was ready to step down, we had a long conversation and being a head coach is always something I wanted to do,” Rich said. “So it worked its way out where once he was satisfied with being done and wanted to step away and focus on his family and the next stages in his life, it just opened up the door for something I figured I was ready for.”
Rich will look to build up the program that has found success in recent years, having won the Class 3A state championship in 2018 and qualifying for the state tournament again in 2019. The Hawks have also posted a winning record in 7 of the last 8 seasons.
“Just trying to grow the program where we can have numbers and have a lot of girls that enjoy being in the gym, even if it’s not because they want to continue on to play but it’s something they enjoy doing,” Rich said about what she’s looking forward to as head coach. “I’m most looking forward to building the program that way.”
Looking ahead to next year, Rich said the team will be young and inexperienced. While it’s not the most ideal situation, she’s looking at it as a great opportunity to mold the program into her own.
“We’re going to be young and it’s going to be a lot of learning,” Rich said. “It’s almost as if we’re starting over and it’s perfect in a sense of having a new head coach, a new fresh voice, it’s perfect to be starting over with the players as well.”
