Champlin Park/Coon Rapids senior defender Shelby Julien (10) and sophomore forward Taylor Zahalka (19) fight for the puck in the first period against Maple Grove Tuesday, Feb. 14 at the Roseville Ice Center in Roseville.
Outside of the first minute of the Section 5AA girls hockey semifinal between Champlin Park/Coon Rapids and Maple Grove, it was hard to decide a winner. But what happened in the first minute proved to be the difference.
Maple Grove senior forward Stella Retrum scored twice inside the first minute of the game. The Crimson caught the Bluebirds off guard to make it 2-0.
If not for that opening sequence, the outcome could have been different. Champlin Park/Coon Rapids didn’t let the early deficit faze them, scoring a few minutes later in the period.
But that early two-goal deficit loomed large over the game. Maple Grove remained ahead for the entire game, leading 3-2 in the third period before winning by a score of 4-3 Tuesday, Feb. 14 at the Roseville Ice Center to advance to the championship game.
It was an even game after the first minute. Both teams had excellent chances in front of the net. The Bluebirds outshot the Crimson 36-33. Maple Grove were just a little more clinical offensively.
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids senior defender Kylie Scott scored the Bluebirds’ goal in the first period to settle their nerves. Her shot was initially stopped by Maple Grove junior goaltender Dani Strom, but the puck snuck between her legs and slowly rolled into the net.
Pushing for a tying goal, the Crimson delivered another crushing blow, scoring with 40 seconds left in the period. Sophomore Kelsey Olson scored the goal to make it 3-1.
No goals were scored in the second period as the Bluebirds pushed to find another goal to put the pressure on. They got that goal from senior forward Emma Olson midway through the third period. It was 3-2 with the momentum shifting towards Champlin Park/Coon Rapids.
But once again, the Crimson took it right back. Maple Grove senior forward Ella Olson made it 4-2 just two minutes later. All the hard work the Bluebirds put in to pull within one was wiped away.
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids pulled their goaltender in search of a late rally. Scott scored her second goal of the night on a long-range shot to make it 4-3 with a minute left. That was the last scoring chance the Bluebirds had as Maple Grove prevented them from maintaining possession in the offensive zone.
Maple Grove, the top seed in the section, advances to face #2 Centennial/Spring Lake Park in the final on Friday, Feb. 17.
Hot Streak Ends
The Bluebirds entered the semifinal with a 16-8-2 record and were on a six-game win streak, including their quarterfinal win over Rogers. Had they met Centennial/Spring Lake Park in the final, it would’ve been an intriguing matchup given they split their two meetings this season.
The Bluebirds will lose some key players, including Scott (27 points) and forwards Brooklyn Johnson (29 points) and Cam Singh (15 points). What they will return is their two leading scorers.
Sophomore forward Lily McKenzie (41 points) and freshman forward Sydney Burnevik (32 points) led the Bluebirds in scoring this season. Freshman defender Kylie Aswegan (18 points) got plenty of playing time as well and will no doubt be a core player for Champlin Park/Coon Rapids in the future.
Sophomore goaltender Maddie Wostrel will also return at the heart of the defense. Other seniors to depart will be defender Shelby Julienand forward Emma Olson.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.