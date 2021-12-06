Robbinsdale City Band director Michael Serber leads the musical group one last time during the Dec. 2 Holiday Concert.Ray Johanneck will serve as the band’s next director. Serber is retiring after 31 years leading the 115-year-old Robbinsdale City Band. The Holiday Concert Dec. 2 featured such holiday songs as “White Christmas” and “Chanukah is Here.” The concert at the end featured Leroy Anderson’s “A Christmas Festival,” a medley that includes such classic Christmas songs as “Joy to the World,” “God Rest You Merry Gentlemen” and “Silent Night.” The Holiday Concert marked a return to live music for the band after the pandemic prompted disruptions. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
Robbinsdale City Band director Michael Serber illustrates the reason for the eight days of Hanukkah, the Jewish holiday in which oil is said to have miraculously burned for eight days at the newly rededicated Temple in Jerusalem, by holding a cell phone aloft and comparing the oil burning so long to a cell phone charge lasting for eight days. (Sun photo by Seth Rowe)
