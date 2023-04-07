As a way to keep their residents happy and healthy, Covenant Living of Golden Valley welcomed the Minnehaha Academy girls volleyball team to their community Thursday afternoon for some chair volleyball.

With chairs set up across from two volleyball nets in one of the building's communal areas, residents and players of Minnehaha teamed up for an afternoon of their version of volleyball. It was also a way for the retirement community to join in on the celebration of National Student-Athlete day, which recognizes the achievements of student-athletes.

DSC_5063.JPG

Residents of Covenant Living of Golden Valley retirement home and members of the Minnehaha Academy girls volleyball team enjoy chair volleyball Thursday, April 6 in Golden Valley.
DSC_5099.JPG

Residents of Covenant Living of Golden Valley retirement home and members of the Minnehaha Academy girls volleyball team enjoy chair volleyball Thursday, April 6 in Golden Valley.
DSC_5071.JPG

Residents of Covenant Living of Golden Valley retirement home and members of the Minnehaha Academy girls volleyball team enjoy chair volleyball Thursday, April 6 in Golden Valley.

