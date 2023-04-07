As a way to keep their residents happy and healthy, Covenant Living of Golden Valley welcomed the Minnehaha Academy girls volleyball team to their community Thursday afternoon for some chair volleyball.
With chairs set up across from two volleyball nets in one of the building's communal areas, residents and players of Minnehaha teamed up for an afternoon of their version of volleyball. It was also a way for the retirement community to join in on the celebration of National Student-Athlete day, which recognizes the achievements of student-athletes.
It’s just one of the many events Covenant Living of Golden Valley puts on for their residents, encouraging them to stay as active and social as they can.
“Our goal is to break the stigma about senior living,” Covenant Living Wellness Coordinator Thomas Mullin said. “It’s not just a place to come play bingo, it’s a lively community. We dance, we have step challenges, bike challenges.”
Mullin has been the Wellness Coordinator for the last four and a half years and has helped make the community a very active one. Where retirement homes sometimes can be a place to relax and wind down, he helps residents to maintain a level of activity through their later years.
“When they move in we meet with them 1-on-1,” Mullin said. “We have fitness assessments, balance assessments, make sure everybody is up to par in their fitness goals. It goes beyond the fitness aspect part of it. We do a lot of other wellness dimensions as far as taking care of themselves in different ways, making sure mental health is on par as well.”
Chair volleyball has become a favorite of the residents, who were lively and cheerful during the event. The retirement home partners with Minnehaha Academy through the Covenant church. Many residents also have connections to Minnehaha, either as past students or teachers.
Another popular activity for the residents is walking, which includes going to nearby nature centers during the winter months. Other events include ping pong, Wii bowling, and a pool which can hold a number of fun activities. They also have step and biking challenges.
Covenant Living of Golden Valley has made it their goal to keep their community as lively as it can be and tighten the bond between residents.
“It’s a very active community,” Mullin said. “We do a lot of fun things with them and things they never thought they were going to do when they enter the retirement home.”
