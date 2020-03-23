p1 spt oss gtrack bodin

Osseo senior Gabby Bodin, pictured racing in the 100 hurdles last year is hoping the 2020 spring season can be salvaged after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation to the end of the winter season for girls and boys basketball, adapted floor hockey and speech and spring practices and games to be postponed through March.

 (File photo by Rich Moll Photography)

Athletes at Osseo High School are disappointed that their spring season has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic but are hopeful they will still get to compete.

The Minnesota State High School League issued directives on March 15 that ban all high school spring activities including practices from March 18 to March 27 with games not being able to begin until at least April 6.

“There is no way to sugar coat that this virus has created many unforeseen obstacles for many athletes’ seasons, and I never expected anything of this magnitude to have such influence over my senior year,” Osseo track and field senior Gabby Bodin said. “There are still many things I wish to accomplish this season. I do not plan on ending my high school track career with any what-ifs. Many athletes feel the same way.

“I understand the major health concerns of COVID-19, but it is still very difficult to grasp the potential impact it will have on student activities.”

Unable to practice with their teammates, many athletes are working out on their own. The severity of the situation also hits the coaches very hard.

“I think the realities of this pandemic are so difficult to accept,” Osseo track and field coach John Rundquist said. “But it is a real issue for all of us. As coaches it is wrenching, but for many of our athletes it is in many ways life changing, especially for our seniors.

“Our hope is that we are back together practicing on March 30, but the optimism seems to be decreasing by the hour,” Rundquist said. “We are hoping and praying that our season can be salvaged, but it could sadly go down as one of the what-if seasons.”

