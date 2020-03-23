Athletes at Osseo High School are disappointed that their spring season has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic but are hopeful they will still get to compete.
The Minnesota State High School League issued directives on March 15 that ban all high school spring activities including practices from March 18 to March 27 with games not being able to begin until at least April 6.
“There is no way to sugar coat that this virus has created many unforeseen obstacles for many athletes’ seasons, and I never expected anything of this magnitude to have such influence over my senior year,” Osseo track and field senior Gabby Bodin said. “There are still many things I wish to accomplish this season. I do not plan on ending my high school track career with any what-ifs. Many athletes feel the same way.
“I understand the major health concerns of COVID-19, but it is still very difficult to grasp the potential impact it will have on student activities.”
Unable to practice with their teammates, many athletes are working out on their own. The severity of the situation also hits the coaches very hard.
“I think the realities of this pandemic are so difficult to accept,” Osseo track and field coach John Rundquist said. “But it is a real issue for all of us. As coaches it is wrenching, but for many of our athletes it is in many ways life changing, especially for our seniors.
“Our hope is that we are back together practicing on March 30, but the optimism seems to be decreasing by the hour,” Rundquist said. “We are hoping and praying that our season can be salvaged, but it could sadly go down as one of the what-if seasons.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.