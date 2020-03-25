The spring sports season is suspended until at least May 4, according to a Minnesota State High School League press release on March 25.
The MSHSL didn't cancel any spring activities, however, and will reconvene and determine that at a later date.
The MSHSL made the announcement following a briefing by Gov. Tim Walz that put a shelter-in-place order in place for two weeks, extended the closures of bars and restaurants until May 1 and extended school closings until May 4 with the directive to implement distance learning starting on March 30.
All competitions, training, practices, scrimmages and contests at MSHSL member schools are suspended. Speech section and state tournaments, music contests, visual arts competitions and state festivals, state robotics and the state clay target tournament are also suspended.
"The Minnesota State High School League continues to monitor the COVID-19 situation and the most current information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) and the Office of the Governor," the press release said. "The MSHSL supports the efforts of all students, staff and communities in limiting the spread of COVID-19. The goal of the MSHSL is to be responsive to member schools and keep future participation options open for the spring activity season."
