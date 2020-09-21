The League of Women Voters of Golden Valley will host a virtual discussion on COVID-19 economic support opportunities 10-11:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26.

Speakers will include Michelle Ness, executive director of PRISM, and Liz Jennings, a spokesperson for Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. Both will share the resources their institutions offer. PRISM serves Golden Valley, New Hope, Robbinsdale, Crystal and East Plymouth.

Titled “Making It Through Tough Times,” the event will provide resource avenues for those experiencing job loss or a reduction in work.

The discussion will be watchable via a Zoom meeting at bit.ly/3hEWGWQ. Prior to the meeting start time, the link will not work. To ensure immediate access to the meeting when it begins, viewers are encouraged to download the Zoom application ahead of time.

