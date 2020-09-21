The League of Women Voters of Golden Valley will host a virtual discussion on COVID-19 economic support opportunities 10-11:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26.
Speakers will include Michelle Ness, executive director of PRISM, and Liz Jennings, a spokesperson for Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. Both will share the resources their institutions offer. PRISM serves Golden Valley, New Hope, Robbinsdale, Crystal and East Plymouth.
Titled “Making It Through Tough Times,” the event will provide resource avenues for those experiencing job loss or a reduction in work.
The discussion will be watchable via a Zoom meeting at bit.ly/3hEWGWQ. Prior to the meeting start time, the link will not work. To ensure immediate access to the meeting when it begins, viewers are encouraged to download the Zoom application ahead of time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.