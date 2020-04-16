The Minnesota American Legion Baseball board decided to suspend the 2020 season until at least May 9 during a virtual meeting on April 11.
That means that teams cannot hold tryouts, practice or play games until given notice, and a failure to do so will “forfeit any chance of a refund of insurance in the event there is no Legion Baseball season in Minnesota,” Minnesota State Baseball director Randy Schaub wrote in a statement.
Legion baseball is for 13- to 19-year-old players. In Minnesota, there are over 330 teams.
There will be another board meeting on May 9 to assess the situation and see if any new developments can offer insight into whether to begin the season, postpone it further or cancel it outright in a worst-case scenario.
That decision will be based on federal and state guidelines on when it is safe to resume sports on an amateur and professional level.
The American Legion has already cancelled all regional and world series tournaments for the year. Team fees made to the national office will be refunded, but administrative fees will not, Schaub wrote in the statement.
The Minnesota American Legion has also canceled the annual district and state conventions which were going to be held in July and August.
“It is a trying time for all,” Schaub wrote. “I again thank you for participating in American Legion baseball. I have greatly appreciated the support I have received from the entire baseball community in Minnesota. We have the best American Legion baseball program in the country because of what all of you do currently and the great support and leadership of the past American Legion baseball directors, managers, and coaches.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.