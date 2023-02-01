Two of the top teams in the Tri-Metro Conference met Tuesday night for a chance at a statement win heading into the final month of the season. DeLaSalle visited Cooper, sitting a game above them in the standings. In their matchup earlier this season, the Hawks came out on top 57-48 on the road.

The result was the same in this one with Cooper putting on an even more dominating display, winning 69-48 to make things crowded atop the conference standings.

DSC_9131.JPG
Cooper junior guard Somah Kamara (2) drives to the basket in the first half against DeLaSalle Tuesday, Jan, 31 at Cooper High School.
DSC_9148.JPG
Cooper senior forward Vanessa Saidu (5) drives to the basket in the first half against DeLaSalle Tuesday, Jan, 31 at Cooper High School.
DSC_9154.JPG
Cooper senior forward Vanessa Saidu (5) forces a turnover in the backcourt in the first half against DeLaSalle Tuesday, Jan, 31 at Cooper High School.

