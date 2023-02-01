Two of the top teams in the Tri-Metro Conference met Tuesday night for a chance at a statement win heading into the final month of the season. DeLaSalle visited Cooper, sitting a game above them in the standings. In their matchup earlier this season, the Hawks came out on top 57-48 on the road.
The result was the same in this one with Cooper putting on an even more dominating display, winning 69-48 to make things crowded atop the conference standings.
Even with two of their leading scorers battling foul trouble in the first half, the Hawks (7-2 conference, 15-4 overall) managed to make things difficult for DeLaSalle (7-2 conference, 12-5 overall). Senior guard Bre Frazier and senior forward Vanessa Saidu both picked up two fouls in the first half and played sparingly.
But it was the Hawks’ defense that took control. Their full-court press forced the Islanders out of rhythm on offense and turned the ball over in the backcourt on various occasions. At the point of attack was Saidu, where her size at 6-foot-2 was most disruptive when she was on the floor.
With Saidu and Frazier sidelined momentarily, junior guard Somah Kamara, Cooper’s leading scorer on the season, had no problem taking command on offense. She had 11 points in the first half as the Hawks led 27-18.
In the second half, Cooper continued their game plan, this time with the likes of Saidu and Frazier back on the court, leading to another successful half. They outscored DeLaSalle 42-30.
Frazier was held scoreless in the first half, but erupted for 16 points in the second. Kamara had a game-high 21 points. Freshman guard Zoe Simmons had 10. Saidu and sophomore guard Ziyarah Turner-Stensrud both had 9.
Sophomore forward Jordyn Johnson had a team-high 14 points for the Islanders.
Soaring High
The Hawks are having their best season record-wise since their state championship team in 2017-18. After starting the season 1-2, Cooper have won 14 of their last 16 games to sit one game back of Holy Angels (8-1) in the Tri-Metro Conference. They lost to them in a defensive slugfest, by a score of 36-32, on Jan. 17.
It’s crowded at the top with Visitation (7-3) also in the mix. They were responsible for the Hawks’ other conference loss on Jan. 24.
Kamara has been Cooper’s leading scorer at 15.2 points per game. Frazier is at 13.6 and Saidu averages 12.2. Turner-Stensrud and Simmons are both at 6.7.
It’s been an impressive season for the Hawks as they hope to be in the mix in March, with ranked teams #1 Hopkins and #3 Wayzata presenting a tough road to the state tournament in Section 6AAAA.
