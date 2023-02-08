DSC_9575.JPG
Buy Now

Cooper senior forward Michael Cooper (5) takes a shot in the first half against Richfield Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Cooper High School.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

The Cooper boys basketball team has been playing well as of late, winning six of their last seven games. That run began on Jan. 17, a couple games after the Hawks lost to Richfield, who was their opponent Tuesday night at Cooper High School.

The Spartans defeated Cooper 76-63 on Jan. 6, but since that game had lost 6 of their last 8.

DSC_9599.JPG
Buy Now

Cooper senior guard Sam Massaquoi (2) surveys the defense in the first half against Richfield Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Cooper High School.
DSC_9561.JPG
Buy Now

Cooper junior guard Jamin Cook (1) takes a 3-pointer in the first half against Richfield Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Cooper High School.
DSC_9670.JPG
Buy Now

Cooper senior forward Martez Wise (4) dunks the ball in the second half against Richfield Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Cooper High School.
DSC_9579.JPG
Buy Now

Cooper senior guard Sam Massaquoi (2) goes for a layup in the first half against Richfield Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Cooper High School.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments