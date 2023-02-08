The Cooper boys basketball team has been playing well as of late, winning six of their last seven games. That run began on Jan. 17, a couple games after the Hawks lost to Richfield, who was their opponent Tuesday night at Cooper High School.
The Spartans defeated Cooper 76-63 on Jan. 6, but since that game had lost 6 of their last 8.
Early on, Richfield’s 2-3 zone defense was giving Cooper fits as they tried to establish their offense. Once they got going, they were hard to stop as the Hawks won 86-78 to improve to 12-6 on the season. The Spartans fell to 6-13.
A good way to beat the 2-3 zone is to attack the space in the lane, which is what the Hawks did. It was senior forward Michael Cooper who excelled on the night, recording a season-high 38 points. The Spartans had no answer for his size inside as he feasted on the offensive glass and was tenacious in the paint.
What also helped was getting out in transition and preventing Richfield from setting up their defense, allowing for more opportunities at the rim. The Hawks were quick to turn misses into fastbreak opportunities.
Cooper took their first lead late in the first half up 39-37, with the first half ending tied at 39. They slowly pulled away in the second, with their largest lead at 80-69 with under two minutes left.
It was an unusual off night for senior guard Sam Massaquoi, the Hawks’ second leading scorer this season at 17.6 points per game. He finished with only 8 points, a season-low. Senior forward Martez Wise picked up the slack, scoring 20 points.
Richfield sophomore guard CJ Armstrong had 34 points to lead the Spartans.
Getting in Gear
The Hawks have been taking care of business in conference play. They sit only behind DeLaSalle (12-0 conference, 16-4 overall), who are ranked third in Class 3A. With the win over Richfield, they’ve now won seven of their last eight games.
As expected to begin the season, Cooper (21.5 PPG) and Massaquoi (17.6) have led the offense, but Wise (13.8 PPG) has been a key contributor as well, along with junior guard Chance Wicks (8.8 PPG).
Offense has been the Hawks’ strength over this recent stretch of games. They’re averaging 88 points per game in their last seven wins, including 104 against Brooklyn Center and 117 against Columbia Heights.
Five games remain for Cooper on their schedule with their next contest at St. Anthony on Feb. 13.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.