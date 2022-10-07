DSC_9889.JPG
Armstrong defensive lineman Jonah Pappas (9) reacts after getting a sack against Apple Valley Thursday, Oct. 6 at Apple Valley High School.

 Sun Post staff photo by Race Archibald

There aren’t many teams playing better than the Armstrong Falcons in Class 5A this season.

With their 34-14 win over Apple Valley Thursday, Oct. 6, the Falcons improved to 6-0, currently ranked 5th in Class 5A. They seem to possess all the components required for a state title - an experienced quarterback, strength in the trenches and a suffocating defense. The only struggle they’ve had this season is putting all those pieces together for an extended stretch.

Armstrong running back Reggie Carter (22) ran for 140 yards and a touchdown against Apple Valley Thursday, Oct. 6 at Apple Valley High School.
Armstrong quarterback Jamen Malone (11) looks for an open lane to run through in the first quarter against Apple Valley Thursday, Oct. 6 at Apple Valley High School.
Cordell Wilson (1) returns a punt for Armstrong against Apple Valley Thursday, Oct. 6 at Apple Valley High School.
Armstrong wide receiver Marquan Tucker (6) jukes Apple Valley defensive back Will Washington (6) Thursday, Oct. 6 at Apple Valley High School.

