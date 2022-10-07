There aren’t many teams playing better than the Armstrong Falcons in Class 5A this season.
With their 34-14 win over Apple Valley Thursday, Oct. 6, the Falcons improved to 6-0, currently ranked 5th in Class 5A. They seem to possess all the components required for a state title - an experienced quarterback, strength in the trenches and a suffocating defense. The only struggle they’ve had this season is putting all those pieces together for an extended stretch.
“We’re getting there,” head coach Jack Negen said. “The first couple games we were up and down and offensively we weren’t spectacular or disastrous. We’ve definitely got more consistent there. I thought last week (vs Chanhassen) was the best we played up front with our o-line. I’m starting to see more consistency. There’s still a few plays I’d like to switch the other night but I was really happy."
They’ve had their blowout wins. They demolished district rivals Cooper 63-7 on Sept. 17 and beat Bloomington Jefferson 28-2 the next week.
They’ve also had some games that look good on paper, but could’ve been played better. For example, in their first game of the season at Waconia, they won 35-14, but it was after they let a 21-0 lead shrink to 21-14 in the final quarter. The Falcons managed two touchdowns in the final quarter to put away the Wildcats.
Against Irondale, Armstrong was up 27-7 before a late touchdown made the final score 27-13. They’ve made a habit of jumping out to big leads, it’s just been their ability to shut the door completely that has been lacking a bit.
But in the process of finding that consistency, they’ve still won all six of their games in 2022, including a thriller against another top-ranked team in Chanhassen. It went down to the wire against the Storm, showcasing their ability to win close games, something that has given the team confidence moving forward.
“It’s given us a lot (of confidence) considering we’ve blown out a couple teams,” Senior quarterback Jamen Malone said. “Had to battle through adversity through a rainy game and a close game against a good team. I think we’ve faced everything we’ve needed to and it gives us a good chance.”
The Falcons went up 21-0 in that game, but knew Chanhassen wouldn’t go away easily. They knew they were in for a fight, and came out of that game a better team, despite letting a large lead slip away.
“They come back and the kids got a little rattled at half,” Negen said. “We stuck together as a team in the fourth quarter. That would have been an easy one to have things go bad and pack it in. It was a good character builder.
“It’s nice to win and get everyone in and do all that stuff but it’s not reality going into the playoffs and we’ve got some tough teams. We’ve got to learn how to keep it together and win games.”
Offensively, it’s a matter of taking a big lead early and keeping their foot on the gas pedal.
“Starting fast is our biggest thing to being consistent,” Malone said. Getting at least two touchdowns in the first half is what we need every game. One of our biggest problems from last year that we really need to get more consistent at is second half play. We get it going early fast but we just let up mentally and physically. That’s one of the biggest things we need to work on.”
Armstrong hasn't had much trouble putting points on the board early. 95 of their 221 points this season have come in the first quarter. On the flip side of that, they’ve allowed only 2 points all season long in the first quarter.
Negen says the defense has been the most consistent group this season, and for good reason. Before their game against Chanhassen, the Falcons’ defense was holding opponents to 9 points per game. Chanhassen running back Maxwell Woods, who ran for 219 yards against Armstrong, has been a handful for every team this season.
Part of what makes the Falcons’ defense great is their experienced secondary. Opponents have begun to not even throw cornerback Cordell Wilson’s way this season, opting to not even test the senior.
“I think they’ve been targeting me less,” Wilson said. “Some people on other teams told me they change their gameplans. It’s an honor to be that game changer but at the end of the day I still want that competition.”
Up front, junior defensive end Langden College has been a force, registering 7 sacks on the year and is second on the team in tackles with 43. Other juniors across the defensive line are Dayton Franke, Tarell Prince and Courtney Dickerson. They came into the season less experienced than the rest of the defense, but have performed well throughout the year.
“We’ve been lights out defensively,” Negen said. “Those guys have been good, I knew we were good defensively with that back half. We’re young on the defensive line but talented. They’ve showed up. That group has been consistent all year.”
Against Apple Valley, the Falcons did what they do best and jumped out to a 20-0 lead in the first half. They scored first again in the fourth quarter to make it 27-0 before the Eagles grabbed two late touchdowns, one after a recovered onside kick, to shrink their lead 27-14. The win was hardly in doubt, but the Falcons were six minutes away from their first shutout of the season.
Malone had 91 yards passing but 73 of them went to wide receiver Marquan Tucker. The two connected 7 times for 230 yards and three touchdowns against Waconia, but their partnership has been relatively quiet since. Thursday’s game was the most yards Tucker has posted since that game.
It’s been the ground game that has carried the Falcons as of late, led by senior running back Reggie Carter. He’s posted over 100 yards on the ground in three games this year and has at least 80 yards in the other three. Malone is a capable runner himself, capitalizing on the attention the defense gives Carter. He rushed for 125 yards on just 10 carries against Apple Valley, ripping off multiple big runs.
Their game against the Eagles was somewhat of a microcosm of their season. A big lead in the first half, an efficient running game, stifling defense, and a couple of late scores by their opponent. But in the end, a win is a win, and the Falcons are flying high, one game at a time.
“We’re on the one week at a time,” Negen said. “Chaska and Spring Lake Park are always physical and well coached. Last year losing those last ones, it happens when you play good teams. We’re obviously not wanting to do that, we’d like to go in (to the playoffs) well.”
The Falcons were 5-1 to begin 2021 and lost their last two regular season games to Chaska and Spring Lake Park. They'll end this season with them as well. Both Chaska and Spring Lake Park are currently 3-2.
This team has the talent and belief they can get back to the state tournament for the first time since 2003 - and they haven’t even been playing their best ball yet.
“It starts in practice. We got to get the guys locked in every day,” Wilson said. “Definitely in school too in the classroom. We’ve got to be focused there. Other than that we’ve got to be 1000% focused.”
Armstrong stats vs Apple Valley
Passing - Jamen Malone 8/16 91 yards 1 TD 1 INT
Rushing - Reggie Carter 25-140-1; Malone 10-125; Kevon Johnson 7-44-1
Receiving - Marquan Tucker 5-73-1; Gideon Breker 1-14; Carter 1-4
Defense - DL Langden College 6 tackles, 2 sacks, 1 FR; LB Drew Kuempel 7 tackles; DL Jonah Pappas 4 tackles, 1 sack; DL Tarell Prince 5 tackles 1 sack
