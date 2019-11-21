This year, 13-year-old Athias Finn completed the 25th revision of his sixth screenplay. A little while later, a professional crew came out to help him film it.
The footage is getting cut and reworked, piece by piece, in an editing studio somewhere in Duluth, and is the young Robbinsdale resident’s first foray into the world of directorial filmmaking. He had been getting small parts in local projects and taking acting workshops at D&A Talent in Edina but wanted to do something bigger.
“There’s a lot of certain cast-types that get a lot of jobs, but if you don’t fit that cast-type...” he shrugged. “I think it’s just cooler and easier to write your own and make that.”
The film is called “A Troubled Mind,” and focuses on a disturbed student and the repercussions of his actions. The lead character is played by Finn, and co-stars include Jocelyn Sanchez and Hannah Theisen.
Finn said he is drawn to horror films and is writing another right now. He looks to more cerebral-scare movies like “Get Out” as inspiration.
“[Horror] is the easiest for me because everyone has a fear,” said Finn. “And everyone’s fears are somewhat similar.”
Finn said plans to enter “A Troubled Mind” into film festivals. He’s also secured a screening to premiere the film at a theater in Woodbury.
Molly, Finn’s mother, has the difficult task of both supporting her son and remaining the family realist. She said her son has a habit of handing her packets of freshly-printed screenplays, not all of which were ready for primetime. The script she had read just before Athias finished “A Troubled Mind” was one of those projects.
“A month later, he said ‘here I have another one,’ and I actually sat down and was like ‘Wow, this is really, really good,’” she said.
A donated crew
All that was left to do was build a cast and crew. Molly sent out a crew call to various film groups on Facebook to see if anyone would be willing to take on the project on a pro bono basis. Athias recruited his acting friends (and their friends and friends of friends) and his two younger brothers, Levi and Cole.
They enlisted the talents of Paul Thomas, a cinematographer with Damn Ninjas Entertainment Group, and of Victoria Tanley, as editor, and Brandon Cole, as assistant producer. All agreed to do the work for free and that the Finn family could repay their efforts with catering and many energy drinks.
Finn attributes the enthusiasm for his project to some dogged networking and a desire to see a young person succeed in a difficult business.
“I’m a kid, and they want kids to follow their dreams and to be able to help them out,” he said.
Deadlines and revisions
Both Finns are quick to say that the process wasn’t a series of barriers dissolving at their touch.
“I was pitching to a lot of people that I was going to write something, and they said... ‘Don’t,’” said Athias Finn. “I knew I could make a good film.”
Being a young director comes with its own set of challenges. Finn had to handle an adult crew and meet a tight schedule with long hours of shooting. Sometimes, the cast and crew weren’t amenable to his ideas. One of the biggest lessons he took away from his first time at directing was to “trust the process.”
“There was a couple times when I lost my cool because we had to do a lot of scenes in a day,” he said. “I didn’t know that we could make it. But we did.”
Scenes were shot last month in the Finn home on Yates Avenue and on outdoor street corners. A classroom scene was shot in a church conference room in Brooklyn Park. Finn was hoping to do scenes in more public areas of Robbinsdale, but couldn’t get approvals from the police department.
Now that filming has wrapped, Finn’s hands are off the project until the Duluth studio sends him the final product. In the meantime, Finn continues school at Athlos Leadership Academy in Brooklyn Park.
He’s also already thinking about his sophomore work.
“There’s a lot of people that want to make movies,” he said. “It takes a lot of work. There’s a lot of scraps, a lot of revision. Don’t jump on it unless you know it’s the one.”
