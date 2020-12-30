In 2020, we said goodbye to, well, our normal lives. We also bid farewell to a local gatekeeper of the greatest superheroes and villains, a man that helped get NASA to the moon and Minnesota’s quirkiest weatherman.
We said hello to new places to play and eat, a home that rose from the ashes of a devastating fire and a long-missed patriarch.
Remember who and what arrived and departed in New Hope, Crystal, Robbinsdale and Golden Valley this year below.
Goodbye (for now): city celebrations
Popular hometown celebrations were canceled or were minimized to virtual attractions this year in an effort to keep communities safe from the spread of COVID-19. The block party vibes of Whiz Bag Days were missed in Robbinsdale, the state’s only suburban Pride festival didn’t occur in Golden Valley’s Brookview Park, and New Hope was unable to offer the first iteration of its revamped and rebranded city festival, HeyDey.
These and countless other traditions in the quad cities were certainly missed. Perhaps their absence will only increase the anticipation for their returns in the coming year.
Hello: Becker Park
For 70 years, Crystal’s Becker Park has been the jewel of the municipality’s park system. The city canceled its official May unveiling of the multi-million-dollar improvements that were made at the park last summer and fall.
Still, the bells and whistles of the new park were available for the public to use. This includes an inclusive playground for a wide range of ages and abilities, a splash pad fountain for cooling off on hot days, an outdoor performance lawn with a covered stage and more.
Goodbye: Barry ZeVan and Linc Hudson
The Golden Valley community said goodbye to two notable residents this year: Barry ZeVan, the “peekaboo weatherman,” and Apollo mission engineer Linc Hudson.
ZeVan, known as a longtime Twin Cities weatherman for KSTP-TV in the 1970s, died New Year’s Day at the age of 82. He worked tirelessly in the broadcasting world, getting small acting spots as a child and building to a storied career on-air. Even after retirement in the late 1980s, ZeVan stayed active, penning a memoir and directing a documentary. He is a Pavek Museum Minnesota Broadcasting Hall of Famer and a member of the Montana Society of Broadcast Legends.
The “peekaboo” style for which he became known arose out of a desire to make eye contact with his audience by briefly tilting his head away from the weather map behind him. ZeVan said that looking only at the map felt “very rude.”
Fellow Golden Valley Rotarians remembered ZeVan for his stories, penchant for white trousers, a rapid-fire email style and an endless mental cavern of jokes and one-liners.
Hudson died in October at the age of 96. His career with Honeywell took him all over the world, and even reached the stars: Huson helped design technology that delivered the first men to the moon. As a subcontractor, Honeywell engineers, including Hudson, worked with North American Aviation to design flight controls and displays for the astronauts. Hudson recalled the anxiety, joy and wonder he felt on July 20, 1969, the day of the landing when he talked to the Sun Post in 2019.
Hudson was also interviewed in September about his service in the Army Air Corps in World War II.
Hudson’s service was brief but eventful; his plane was shot down and he spent time in a POW camp around the time surrender documents were signed in the fall of 1945. He preferred to remember the funny and lighthearted moments of his service, including the earworm songs soldiers were taught and the characters he served alongside.
Hello: COVID-19 vaccine
The first delivery of COVID-19 vaccine to North Memorial Health Hospital arrived in the early morning hours of Dec. 15, in what spokesperson Katy Sullivan called “a momentous step forward in the fight against COVID for healthcare workers and all Minnesotans.”
The arrival could signal the beginning of the end of a nearly yearlong global pandemic that kept society masked and six feet apart to prevent spread since March.
North Memorial CEO Kevin Croston welcomed the arrival of 975 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
The first doses are being administered to health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities, with the general public to follow.
Goodbye: Hot Comics
On Halloween, hometown comics shop Hot Comics moved out of its longtime home in the Winnetka Commons due to “astronomical” rent prices.
Comic books lend themselves directly to plots in blockbuster movies and are often a visual iteration of a book. Because of that, comics maintain the solid foothold in popular culture they’ve enjoyed for decades. Manager Joe Courtney said that is evident in the sort-of “sober bar” the store became every Wednesday, “new comic day,” when stores are legally allowed to sell their newest editions.
The store moved five miles east to 4400 Osseo Rd., Minneapolis after operating in the mall since the 1990s.
Hello: A reunited family
It was an emotional January afternoon for parents Teresa and Dave Peterson, who planned a big surprise for their son, Orion, to celebrate Dave’s return from a deployment in the Middle East.
Dave, back from a six and a half month deployment in the Arabian Gulf for the U.S. Air Force, stepped into the Golden Valley School of Engineering and Arts Media Center while Orion’s class was in the middle of guided reading time. It was the first time the father and son were in the same room since July.
Orion was already surprised, as he didn’t know his mother was chosen to be the guest reader for the class. She helped hold down his attention and experience the surprise. Later that evening, the family surprised their third son, Eli, a senior at Osseo High School.
Orion said the first thing he wanted to do with his dad was to go to McDonald’s and play “the laundry game,” which he said was a “fun way to put away laundry.”
Goodbye: Chiefs Fournier and Franzen
Two local police chiefs left their posts in the quad communities this year. Tim Fournier retired from the New Hope department in October and Jim Franzen retired from the Robbinsdale department in August.
Fournier’s career in public service was inspired by his father, who served New Hope in the local fire department for 20 years. He was offered a patrol officer position in New Hope in 1993, later becoming a DARE instructor, SWAT team operator and the Cooper High School resource officer before being promoted to sergeant in 1999 and police chief in 2011. A career-defining test, and Fournier’s most memorable event on the job, was the Jan. 26, 2015, shooting at a New Hope City Council meeting.
Franzen had a duly impressive tenure in Robbinsdale, beginning as a reservist for the department in 1979. After becoming a full-time officer in Robbinsdale, he pivoted to a 20-year career at Eden Prairie. Then he returned to Robbinsdale in 2008 to his retirement.
Hello: A special home
Last year, a group home for three vulnerable adults on the 2700 block of Ensign Avenue North made local headlines when it erupted in flames. After a year and a half, the home is finally being rebuilt so it can once again allow vulnerable adults to live as independently as possible.
In October, Denali Custom Homes broke ground on the site with the owners of the home, Opportunity Partners.
Denali’s CEO is an advocate for the social benefits of group home living, as he has an adult son with special needs. Denali has committed to covering approximately half the cost of the home, an amount which would have taken Opportunity Partners several years to fundraise. The home is expected to be complete in April.
The cause of the fire is unknown. It displaced the three residents, who lived in hotels until they were placed into a new home in Robbinsdale. The fire also caused months of mental struggle for the staff member who saved the sole resident in the home and returned to the inferno to make sure no one else was inside. The staff member, Adventor Trye, was present at the groundbreaking and was named a 2020 Good Samaritan Hero by the Minnesota American Red Cross.
