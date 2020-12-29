In 2020, faces new and old to the community graced our pages. We met a nimble-fingered crafter, a musician whose stoop is his stage, and two women with a firecracker outlook on an incurable diagnosis.
Recall the faces that made news this year below.
Mask maker
On Wednesdays, Moira Knutson sets out two big plastic storage totes on the concrete walkway in front of her home. One is empty, for donations of 100% cotton shirts, and the second is full of patterned masks. Anyone who happens to be walking by is welcome to take a mask from the bin, free of charge.
Like many people, Knutson was first motivated to sew masks for health care workers when the pandemic began but is perhaps unique in that she never stopped. She’s been on medical leave from her post as a receptionist and education assistant for the Robbinsdale School District’s Adult Academic Program in Crystal. By her “guesstimate,” she’s made about 2,000 masks since March.
Her masks have been quite a hit in her neighborhood a few blocks from the Minneapolis-Robbinsdale border. In return, her mask-takers have given her gifts of fabric, ponytail holders, thread, even fresh eggs and an offer to trim her trees. People have stopped to thank her or strike up a conversation when they see her in her yard.
“I just really enjoy doing this, it’s such a hard time right now, in our city and our country. Being able to do something nice for somebody helps,” she said.
Check out her weekly offerings at 3901 Russell Ave. N. Don’t forget to bring a cotton shirt to donate in return.
A tireless voice
Monica Theis knows there is nothing stronger than a story. Theis is a family law paralegal, a Robbinsdale mother of two and a four-time cancer survivor. On top of all of this, she is also a volunteer for the American Cancer Society advocacy affiliate, the Cancer Action Network, where she routinely tells people the story of her life so far, which is inexplicably linked to the disease.
Theis advocates for the very stuff that she believes has kept her alive despite the cancer: clinical trials. Her current diagnosis, Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, is considered incurable, but she has remained stable for several years. She is currently on her 12th line of experimental treatment since her cancer became incurable in 2015.
She has spoken with leading scientists, U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and others at political roundtables, and is in frequent contact with the office of the 5th Congressional District. In September, Theis’ volunteer work was recognized by the American Cancer Society with the Lead of the Year award, a national honor.
Her current work is focused on expanding federally funded clinical trials to more diverse populations, called the Henrietta Lacks Bill.
“I’ll continue to do this as long as I can,” Theis said. “People think Stage 4 cancer is a death sentence, but we are out here, working and contributing to society. And we’re living a pretty good quality of life all the while because of research and funding. That’s why we need it so badly.”
The friendly neighborhood cello guy
This spring, Joe Schmidt filled the evening air with the warm and mellow tones of the cello from his front door on Orchard Avenue in Golden Valley. He played whatever he felt that day, from Celtic music to the Beatles, and from show tunes to Bach.
Schmidt decided to make his yard musical to remain connected to a neighborhood that felt increasingly sequestered due to COVID-19 health guidelines.
“I would say I do this in response to the pandemic, in the sense that I feel that music, at least for me, has to be shared to be meaningful,” he said. “It is sort of my voice, to express how I feel, and to connect with others at this time where connection is difficult.”
Passersby have paused to listen and stopped to say hello while on their evening walks. Neighbor Cathy Waldhouser said she heard the sounds from her street soon after the stay-at-home orders were issued.
“Stepping out the front door for a walk we heard his cello drifting through the quiet neighborhood. As we got closer and stopped in the street to listen, others did the same, sometimes whole families,” she said. “The combination of music and otherwise silence sandwiched between the city and Highway 100 is wonderful.”
An ‘unblue’ person
Ilissa Abrahams calls her 1940s home on Hubbard Avenue in Robbinsdale her “little nest.” During the last 17 years, the former art director has cultivated her yard into an eclectic spectacle of flowers and funky lawn decor. In the last few years, the yard had become shabby as Abrahams has shifted her attention to fighting cancer.
In August, a team led by Hearts and Hammers ascended on Abraham’s property to conquer a list of home improvement projects that she had been unable to do. In one day, the team of 30 people painted all one-and-a-half stories of her house’s exterior, as well as the garage and downspouts, rehabbed the yard and landscaping to its former glory, trimmed back the sprawling perennials and coated the front door in a new, vibrant shade of blue.
Abrahams surprised herself with her own paint choice, because she described herself as a very ‘unblue’ person. That characteristic could also be attributed to her personality: despite feeling Stage 4 cancer fatigue, the 60-something soaked in the excitement all day, decked out in a homemade shirt that read “Thank you! With love, Illissa” and a cowboy hat “to complete the ensemble.” She was endlessly amused by the portable toilet on her lawn, and endlessly thankful to the gathered volunteers.
“I’m just overcome,” she said. “This has taken my mind off of everything ... COVID, the cancer ... I’m so honored and touched by these people. Now I get to come home to my little nest without looking at peeling paint.”
The two Elizabeths
Robbinsdale Armstrong High School students Lizzie Horn and Elizabeth Neuville are typical teen friends, but the story of their bond was shared at a national gala because it highlighted what public schools could use more of: interabled friendships.
The two met at Plymouth Middle School, in the lunchroom. Neuville wasn’t having the easiest time in middle school; as someone with Down syndrome, she found it difficult to connect with her peers, who were uncomfortable with someone different from them.
“People are shy,” said Patty Neuville, Elizabeth’s mother. As a result, she said there’s “an avoidance thing” that happens.
Despite a one-year grade difference, the two girls managed to sit together nearly every day until Horn left for high school. Then, the two joined Best Buddies, a program at their school that helps forge friendships between typical and nontypical students.
Best Buddies doesn’t have a large presence in Minnesota, but in the 30 years since its founding at Georgetown University, it has become the world’s largest organization “dedicated to ending the social, physical, and economic isolation of the 200 million people with intellectual disabilities.” The two young women were invited to speak at the gala event as model representatives of the program.
Horn now attends college, but returns home for summers in New Hope and is sure to visit Elizabeth, who graduated this spring and lives in Plymouth.
“Elizabeth is the nicest most genuine friend you can ever have. She says ‘I love you’ so much, and ‘you’re beautiful.’ She brings positive energy wherever she goes,” said Horn. “We need to have more of this stuff until it’s normal, and everyone can just be friends. That’s what it comes down to: Everyone needs a friend.”
