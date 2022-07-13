The creation of a new community garden at Medley Park in Golden Valley is underway with some help from a local nonprofit and city staff.
The community garden will be the first in the city, and is expected to open in time for the spring 2023 growing season.
Construction will utilize existing tennis courts in the park. The fencing and paved surface will protect plots from pests and make the garden accessible to gardeners of all abilities. The amenity will also feature raised garden beds, on site water access and a shared tool shed.
The tool shed was funded with a $10,000 grant won by One Good Deed via HR Block and Nextdoor’s “Make Every Block Better” program. One Good Deed is a community service organization founded by Golden Valley resident Michelle Christensen in 2017.
The shed will house gardening tools and buckets available for use by plot-holders at the garden. The grant was one of 11 given to communities across the country.
Christensen said she first applied for the grant with the intention to continue her One Good Deed work. The organization has helped build and home dozens of Little Free Libraries, and hosts annual giving events to the homeless. She had found the opportunity while scrolling through the Nextdoor app, and soon received a call from a grant representative encouraging her to apply with a project that she hadn’t done before.
Christensen said she did some “noodling,” and landed a conversation she had with Golden Valley Parks and Recreation Director Rick Birno. He offered the idea to invest in the city’s planned community garden, and Christensen was drawn to the idea of the shed. The grant also picks up the cost of other amenities at the garden, like a food donation bin at the entrance and an ADA-accessible ramp.
Christensen convinced a group of handy volunteers to put the shed together after learning of the city’s tight staffing within the recreation department. The Hopkins Men’s Shed volunteer group pulled the shed together over three balmy days this year, raising the modest 8-by-12’s walls last week. Christensen thanked the group with a batch of cookies.
She said she hopes the shed will bring greater curb appeal to Medley Park, which she viewed as a little-known gem in the city’s park system.
“It’s a great park, it’s hidden and a lot of people don’t know about it, but it’s huge,” she said.
Shelving in the shed will be strategically built so people of all abilities will be able to reach the things they need.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the shed is planned next month. Christensen anticipates there will be some fanfare, as H&R Block representatives will be flying out to celebrate with the community. To celebrate, visitors to the ceremony will be invited to put their mark on the project by putting a few brushstrokes of fresh paint on the shed. The activities and ribbon cutting is slated to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.
With the opening date set, the community is busy getting together supplies to make the garden successful. On July 5, the Golden Valley City Council approved the $52,000 purchase of 40 aluminum raised garden containers at its regular meeting.
The council also accepted a gift of 40 five-gallon buckets from local nonprofit One Good Deed and Home Depot.
Councilmember Gillian Rosenquist asked that the donation be discussed by the council so she could highlight all the hands involved in making the garden happen.
“The community is coming together to develop this new amenity in our Golden Valley parks,” Rosenquist said.
