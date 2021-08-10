P212CO_ROgallery.jpg

Watercolor works in “Minnesota Journeys,” an art exhibit now on view at Robbin Gallery.

Robbin Gallery is now exhibiting “Minnesota Journeys” through Saturday, Aug. 28 at 4915 42nd Avenue North in Robbinsdale.

“Minnesota Journeys” is a series of watercolor works that focuses on local experiences. Subjects include historic buildings, landscapes, urban scenes, and more.

Pieces in the exhibit have been created by nine metro-area watercolor artists and gallery members who meet and paint weekly, called the Brush Pilots. The Brush Pilots are Jean Allen, Sonja Hutchinson, Vera Kovacovic, Roy Lindaas, Victor Perlbachs, Mary Rogers, Buffie Shannon, Therésa Weseman and Carol Teigen Wingard. Individually, the artists have had work in Robbin Gallery previously, as well as at the Minnesota State Fair Fine Arts Exhibition.

To celebrate the opening of the gallery, the artists will host a watercolor demonstration 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 at the gallery.

The gallery is open 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Info: robbingallery.org

