Robbin Gallery is now exhibiting “Minnesota Journeys” through Saturday, Aug. 28 at 4915 42nd Avenue North in Robbinsdale.
“Minnesota Journeys” is a series of watercolor works that focuses on local experiences. Subjects include historic buildings, landscapes, urban scenes, and more.
Pieces in the exhibit have been created by nine metro-area watercolor artists and gallery members who meet and paint weekly, called the Brush Pilots. The Brush Pilots are Jean Allen, Sonja Hutchinson, Vera Kovacovic, Roy Lindaas, Victor Perlbachs, Mary Rogers, Buffie Shannon, Therésa Weseman and Carol Teigen Wingard. Individually, the artists have had work in Robbin Gallery previously, as well as at the Minnesota State Fair Fine Arts Exhibition.
To celebrate the opening of the gallery, the artists will host a watercolor demonstration 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 at the gallery.
The gallery is open 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Info: robbingallery.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.