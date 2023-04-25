p227nw_sanburg_1.JPG

Councilmember Kimberly Sanberg discusses her impending move out of Golden Valley at the April 18 City Council meeting. Her departure from the Council has been scheduled for May 16. 

 Video still

With Councilmember Kimberly Sanberg moving out of the country, the Golden Valley City Council will have a vacancy starting next month.

At an April 18 City Council meeting, the Council adopted a motion saying Sanberg’s resignation will be effective at the completion of the regular City Council meeting May 16.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments