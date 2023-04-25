With Councilmember Kimberly Sanberg moving out of the country, the Golden Valley City Council will have a vacancy starting next month.
At an April 18 City Council meeting, the Council adopted a motion saying Sanberg’s resignation will be effective at the completion of the regular City Council meeting May 16.
Sanberg announced March 7 that she was planning on resigning from the Golden Valley City Council, but there was no official date given.
“My family and I will be moving abroad in June,” Sanberg said at the time. “It’s an amazing opportunity. We’re super excited for it. Unfortunately, it does mean that I will need to step down a few months before my term ends.”
Sanberg was elected in 2019 and her term was set to expire at the end of the year. Sanberg told the Sun Post in March she decided to move with her spouse and children to Portugal so her family could learn a new culture and language.
At the meeting, Sanberg voiced her hope that a variety of people would apply for her spot on the council.
“I just want to say that you don’t have to be a poli-sci major or an attorney something like that – something really specialized – to serve on the city council,” Sanberg said. “So if you have any interest in this, I would encourage you to apply.”
Who will replace Sanberg?
Being a councilmember is a part-time job, and Golden Valley councilmembers currently earn $10,531 a year. Usually, it is an elected position, but there are special circumstances such as the loss or resignation of a member that allow the remainder of the Council to appoint a replacement for the remainder of a term.
Sanberg’s seat will be filled by appointment from the Council. The appointed councilmember will fill the remainder of the term, ending Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.
When the City Council approved the resolution accepting Sanberg’s resignation, it effectively declared a vacancy. The city can now begin searching formally for a replacement. After coming together in a work session earlier this month, the Council determined the process to make the appointment. It was determined that the city will require a more robust application process than done previously. Council will review the applicants and rank them, which will yield a pool of finalists for further interviews.
One departure from the city staff’s recommended process is the removal of anonymity of candidates. At the work session, the Council reached a consensus that they would prefer to know the names of applicants when choosing finalists.
Candidates may submit their applications in person until 4:30 p.m. Friday May 5. For those emailing submissions, applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Sunday, May 7.
The Golden Valley City Council will review applications between Monday, May 8 and Tuesday, May 16.
City staff will notify preferred candidates for interviews by May 18. At a time to be determined on Friday, May 19, the City Council will call a special meeting to interview finalists and adopt a resolution appointing the new member.
There will be an orientation and onboarding process for the new person beginning Monday, May 22 and will complete Monday, June 5. On Tuesday, June 6, the new councilmember is scheduled to be sworn in.
Per Minnesota legislature, candidates must be an eligible Minnesota voter who have resided in the district for at least 30 days prior to applying, and they must be at least 21 years old by the time they are appointed, in this case by Friday, May 19.
The application asks questions like how candidates applies the values of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging in their daily life and work, if they’ve ever made an unpopular decision or policy, what their decision-making process is like, and why they want to be a part of the Golden Valley City Council.
Go to goldenvalleymn.gov/council-vacancy or contact City Clerk Theresa Schyma at 763-593-8012 or tschyma@goldenvalleymn.gov. Applications can be picked up at Brookview Community Center, City Hall, or the Golden Valley Police Department.
