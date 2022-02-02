The new organics recycling program in Golden Valley has been challenged in its first few weeks of collection.
Resident Pam Lott said those that put carts out Thursday night in her Theodore Wirth-area neighborhood, for the program’s very first citywide pickup Jan. 7, ended up wheeling their food scraps right back up the driveway Friday night.
Week two “was not much better,” Lott said, though her cart was emptied some time after the 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. window.
Many other residents have taken to community pages on social media to share their confusion over repeated missed pickups with the city’s new program.
All cities with 10,000 or more residents in Hennepin County were required to offer an organics recycling program by Jan. 1, 2022. Golden Valley just made the deadline, completing cart delivery to every home in the city that first day of the year.
Residents pay $68 annually for the service. While there is no ability to “opt out” of the program, residents can request their 35-gallon organics bin be removed from their homes as long as they continue to pay the fee.
Not meeting expectations
Republic Services manages Golden Valley’s traditional and organics recycling programs. Republic’s municipal services manager, Matt Herman, said the initial issues with organics were related to the difficulty of beginning a new service in a “difficult time of year.”
Herman said although he believed staff was “doing a good job,” he agreed the first few collections hadn’t met personal company expectations to never miss a pick-up.
Eric Eckman, the Golden Valley’s environmental resources supervisor, said some level of difficulties with the new program had been anticipated by the city as well.
“The city knew coming into this, with a new program like this and rolling it out in the winter, that there would be some bumps along the way,” Eckman said.
Eckman reported that participation in the new program was nearing 30% as of the Jan. 21 collection. Of the 7,000 homes given carts at the beginning of the month, 5,500 have kept them, or 78%.
Weather was a dominant factor for the last few weeks. Herman said there were homes unable to be serviced Jan. 14 because crews couldn’t safely enter the area due to snow. On that day, Republic Services received about 70 calls and emails reporting a missed pick-up, which is about 1% of the total service area. For the Jan. 21 pick-up, the number grew to 2%.
Other reasons for delays include operational challenges. Herman said staffing issues in general were a nationwide issue in nearly every field, and the recycling and waste disposal industry was no exception.
“It’s the condition our business is in right now,” he said.
Coming into the Jan. 28 collection, Herman said his staff had “a great plan in place,” but noted he didn’t know “what the weather was going to do.”
A call for convenience
Lott doesn’t dislike the concept of organics recycling; She estimates she’s been leaving out certified compostable bags filled with food scraps for her garbage hauler, Randy’s Sanitation, since Minneapolis started offering organics recycling free to its residents in 2016.
Her previous hauler let her place organics bags at the top of her existing 30-gallon garbage bin, which was picked up by the same truck. Lott liked that the program came “full circle” by returning compost-rich mulch to customers that requested it.
Her concern with the city program is in the details. She finds the additional cart onerous and the additional garbage truck used exclusively for organics pick-ups “inefficient.”
Her husband, Fritz, added that he was duly disappointed. A phone call to Republic to discuss the problem had been returned by a “snarky” customer service representative, he said, and he didn’t see many of his neighbors putting out carts
“Recycling only works for the majority if it is simple and convenient,” Pam Lott wrote in an email. “Unfortunately, this program is neither.”
Eckman said the city continued to “try to provide our best customer service to our residents” in lieu of problems, but said he was “pleased” with results thus far. He looked forward to growing participation in the program.
Those experiencing missed pickups are encouraged to call 763-972-3335. Missed bins will be picked up the next Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.