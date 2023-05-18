Brooklyn Park mayor Hollies Winston delivered his first State of the City Address on May 11.
Winston outlined Brooklyn Park’s progress with a variety of city topics, such as public safety and city projects. Held in the Brooklyn Park Community Activity Center, the address reeled in a large crowd of community members and nonprofit project partners eager to hear Winston’s speech.
“I would like to acknowledge all the residents who have chosen to make Brooklyn Park home,” Winston began. “You chose Brooklyn Park, you’re sticking with Brooklyn Park, you believe in Brooklyn Park, and you understand the importance, beauty, strength and the value of our city.”
Winston said the story of Brooklyn Park is about the earnest drive for progress and improvement. In his address, Winston acknowledged progress milestones, such as investment in the alternate response pilot program which embeds mental health professionals in the Brooklyn Park Police Department. By doing this, Winston said the time it took to de-escalate a situation involving mental health decreased significantly, from four or five hours to 30 to 45 minutes.
“It allows the police to deal with some of the more difficult issues they’re dealing with and frees up capacity to do other things from a community perspective,” Winston said. “We’re getting ahead of the work in keeping people out of the system.”
However, Winston also acknowledged areas with room for improvement. The address began with a congratulatory recognition of the special primary election winners, Daniel Goba and Tony McGarvey. Winston noted that only 500 people showed up to vote in the primary, but that the low turnout wasn’t indicative of the quality of the candidates.
“We have to do a better job of engaging with the community, getting people to take ownership,” Winston said of the low voter turnout. “I also want to encourage people in the West District. Let’s more than quadruple that turnout for the special election. It’s important to hear people’s voices.”
According to Winston, Brooklyn Park invested $2.6 million in 41 community nonprofit organizations and businesses involving support services, medical coverage, food distribution, anti-violence activity and workforce development. These organizations and businesses had a significant impact on nearly half the community, Winston said. In tandem with this, Brooklyn Park is building a Small Business Center where entrepreneurs can meet and discuss ideas for new small businesses.
Public safety was a big topic for the mayor, who said Brooklyn Park is in the eye of a public safety storm. To resolve this storm, Winston hopes to address the underlying roots that lead to the types of crime Brooklyn Park is experiencing.
Brooklyn Park is partnering with violence prevention organizations which deploy personnel to areas of high criminal activity as a deterrence. However, Winston noted the risk of this model, in that it can disperse crime to other cities, rather than prevent it.
Winston said that having the Little Village Violence Prevention Collaborative embedded in the community allowed more residents to feel comfortable opening up to police and providing valuable intelligence to improve unwanted activity.
However, he suggested that there needs to be a new model for violence disruption. Winston recommended the implementation of a database that would allow police to see where different types incidents are happening in the community, but he also advocated for the expansion into a hub model to provide residents resources to address their specific needs.
“I’m tired of hearing that crime is going up because the economy is down, and going down because the economy is up,” Winston said. “We need a model that, over time, we’re consistently moving crime further and further down because we understand the underlying concepts. That means our law enforcement officials have to work hand-in-hand with violence interrupters and other nonprofits.”
A component of this is a gap in the juvenile justice system. Winston acknowledged this gap with an anecdote about two youths, one who ran away from home and another who didn’t make it out the door. The one who ran away tumbled down a descending succession of criminal activity and abandonment. The other, Winston’s son, is going to college.
“It is also the young person realizing they will not be held accountable or be guided towards a better way,” Winston said. “It is the young person acting out subconsciously, daring someone, anyone, to just give a damn.”
Winston told a proverb, that a child who is not embraced by a village will burn it down to feel its warmth. “Some days it feels like Brooklyn Park is on fire. We have to love our children enough to help them and hold them accountable. As a city we must lead with solutions, energy, compassion and love.”
Investing in community youth in concrete ways, he believes, is a necessity to improve situations in Brooklyn Park. City Council members have taken action, addressing the Hennepin County Board. The board went to the state capitol to ask for money in order to form a task force to study new models. However, Winston believes Brooklyn Park needs a quicker solution, not one that would take years to complete.
Winston concluded the address on a positive note, saying, “Each of us has a direct hand in creating the kind of city we can be proud to call our home. We will be a city where we empower and invest in the bright ideas and passions of our emerging entrepreneurs. We will be a city with neat laws, clean streets, and well loved homes and apartments. We will be a city that innovates and leads in public safety and development.”
