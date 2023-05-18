Brooklyn Park mayor Hollies Winston delivered his first State of the City Address on May 11.

Winston outlined Brooklyn Park’s progress with a variety of city topics, such as public safety and city projects. Held in the Brooklyn Park Community Activity Center, the address reeled in a large crowd of community members and nonprofit project partners eager to hear Winston’s speech.

