House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler (DFL-Golden Valley) provided a legislative update to members of the Golden Valley City Council at its Jan. 11 work session. While previewing a not-yet-begun session at the state capitol is not an easy task, Winkler told the council that this session would be particularly difficult to divine. In his 15 years, Winkler said he had never had a more difficult time making predictions.
“So many big questions are up in the air, about policy, funding, politics, elections ... all those things are big question marks,” said Winkler.
Winkler represents House District 46A, which includes portions of the cities of Golden Valley, Plymouth, and St. Louis Park. Sen. Ron Latz (DFL-St. Louis Park), who also represents Golden Valley via Senate District 46, was invited to speak but declined to attend.
Winkler said the first hurdle the state legislature faced was an upcoming redistricting decision from the courts. The decision, expected in mid-February, will reconfigure what areas state representatives and senators represent. Due to this, every member of the House and Senate is up for election this fall. Winkler said an unintended consequence of redistricting was a reduced focus on the work of the legislature and a higher emphasis on politicians meeting with and getting to know new voters.
A second hurdle was the reality of hosting an election of this scale during a presidential midterm. Because a Democratic president sits in office, Winkler anticipated less motivation from his Republican peers to collaborate across party lines in 2022. He believed the Republican Party anticipated more Republican lawmakers joining their ranks in 2023, and so would prefer to wait until then to introduce and pass more favorable bills.
“Republicans feel like they may have an advantage, and that may be a disincentive for them to come to the table and want to make an agreement with us,” he told the council.
At the same time, Winkler listed several items the legislature would be tasked with this session, including managing a budget surplus that continued to surpass projections; working out the state’s part in the federal infrastructure bill, of which guidance was slated to arrive in June; and possibly do the same for the Build Back Better bill, which he said continued to be an ongoing conversation in Washington, D.C. He noted issues that he prioritized, like childhood education, childcare and paid family leave, were a proposed component of the Build Back Better bill, which further complicated his goals for the 2022 session.
He said there was still much to do, as COVID-19 continued to cause school shutdowns and create inflation and supply chain issues.
“There is no shortage of needs, but the questions of how the legislature is going to meet those is the big one this year, and I don’t have a good answer for you at this point in time,” Winkler said.
Golden Valley Mayor Shep Harris thanked Winkler for his “brutally honest” presentation. He summarized city priorities like the desire to fund the construction of a new fire station through the state bonding process, the modification of the state Local Government Aid program, and the possibility of creating a local sales tax. To the last two points, Winkler recommended the city work with District 46B Rep. Cheryl Youakim (DFL-Hopkins) on drafting a bill.
Councilmembers Kimberly Sanberg and Maurice Harris mentioned their commitments to affordable housing and bus rapid transit along Highway 55, respectively.
Shep Harris also recognized Winkler’s plans to run for Hennepin County Attorney, saying he was “sad to lose him” as a representative of Golden Valley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.