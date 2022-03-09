Constituent questions for their District 46 legislators at a March 2 town hall included an ask to commit to protecting women’s reproductive rights.
The virtual town hall was attended by House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler (DFL-Golden Valley) who represents District 46A; Rep. Cheryl Youakim (DFL-Hopkins) who represents District 46B; and Sen. Ron Latz (DFL-St. Louis Park) who represents the entirety of District 46. The district includes St. Louis Park, Hopkins, Medicine Lake and portions of Plymouth and Golden Valley.
All three legislators affirmed their commitment to protecting a woman’s rights to an abortion, but acknowledged the climate around the issue could put it in jeopardy.
Youkim, a member of the Reproductive Freedom Caucus, said the energy was focused on issues like ensuring affordable access to healthcare for women.
“We are playing defense this year with the divided legislature,” she said.
Winkler agreed that “defense” was the strategy among DFL legislators, especially with a narrow majority in the House and a majority pro-life Senate. As a U.S. Supreme Court decision looms which could challenge to Roe v. Wade, Winkler said the state of Minnesota was strengthened by its Constitution in addition to federal protections, but they could be undone by pro-life majorities in the House and Senate, and ultimately, Minnesota voters.
“So we have to be vigilant,” Winkler said.
In the interim, Winkler said he wanted to ensure “no bill leaves the MN House with any sort of weakening of women’s reproductive rights.”
Latz said he was pro-choice and would continue to resist “a large body of legislative initiatives to restrict abortion in Minnesota.” He said a change in attitudes could be precipitated by partisan control changes in the next year, since many gubernatorial candidates’ positions on reproductive rights had become an “out front portion of their agenda.”
Latz said if there were to be an unfavorable decision at the U.S. Supreme Court, he didn’t foresee an “outright ban” on abortion in Minnesota, but small marginal changes to make access to the procedure more difficult.
SWLRT progress
One constituent asked the legislators to speak to the increasing cost and time needed to construct the Southwest light rail project.
Latz said the challenges were “mostly tied to engineering difficulties.” He also called out Burlington Northern Sante Fe Railway for requiring the project to construct an expensive safety wall instead of co-locating freight rail with the passenger rail. He said he was “confident” the engineering issues could be resolved.
Youakim said that the light rail project was still going to benefit a “growing job population” along the corridor, though she did understand concerns on how the project had been managed and supported a bill on auditing the planning process.
Youakim added that scrapping the line altogether was not an option, as it would include repaying the federal government’s match and paying out-of-pocket to demolish all progress. She said pausing construction while an audit was completed was also “fiscally irresponsible,” because it would continue to increase costs.
No knock warrants
To a question about what was being done in the legislature about the use of no-knock warrants, Winkler said a bill had made its way to a House judiciary committee.
“It’s safe to say we have an abuse of the no-knock warrant in the Minneapolis Police Department. ... The death of Amir Locke was not necessary,” Winkler said. He noted that other cities like Brooklyn Center had different policies that were “very different than what we saw with Amir Locke.”
Latz said action around no-knock warrant was centered in the House and would likely reach the Senate through a conference committee. He said he favored “substantial restrictions” but not an outright ban on no-knock warrants so circumstances like hostages situations could still utilize the practice. He said the practice was risky for all involved, including police officers, and greater oversight and restrictions at the legislative level were appropriate.
Review the town hall in full at bit.ly/3CsFbFv.
