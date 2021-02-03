A New Hope apartment complex built in the late 1960s will undergo “extensive renovations”as it transitions to new ownership. The plans come after the $10.4-million purchase of the three-building complex, Wincrest Apartments, which is across from St. Therese on Winnetka Avenue. The complex will be rebranded as The Birchway when renovations are complete.
The complex was purchased by The Birches, LLC, a partnership of Minneapolis-based The Wall Companies and Simek Property Group of St. Paul. Daily property management will be by Kleinman Realty.
The property was built in 1968 and contains 107 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Renovations will include updates to common areas, landscaping, and unit kitchens and bathrooms.
“The Birchway will bring new rental housing options to the neighborhood without the price of new construction rents,” said Elizabeth Wall Lee, vice president of acquisitions at The Wall Companies.
The purchase comes after another the $51.2-million acquisition, the Crystal Village apartments, by Wall Companies in 2019. The complex is on Sumter Avenue in the northeast quadrant of Highways 169 and 55.
