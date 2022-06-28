Construction of a luxury apartment complex at the southwest corner of Xenia Avenue and Golden Hills Drive may soon be coming to a finish, according to a Golden Valley city staff report.
The project has been nearly a decade in the making, with initial approvals for the complex dating back to December 2013. At the June 7 meeting, the Golden Valley City Council formally approved a new multi-family rental property license for the five-story building, which will contain 372 units when complete.
The Xenia is a project of Slosburg Co. of Omaha, Neb., which has been responsible for the design, construction and management of the facility.
Golden Valley Planning Manager Jason Zimmerman said that in conversation with the builder, a “first phase” of rental units had been opened.
“In theory, people can start moving in if they haven’t already,” Zimmerman said. “However, as you know, there are a number of steps left until the building is complete in its entirety.”
The long construction period, particularly the exterior, has been a point of frustration by members of the Golden Valley City Council and nearby residents.
Mayor Shep Harris requested that the rental license be pulled from the consent agenda so the council could hear an update from staff on the progress of the building before it was approved.
“I can’t tell you the number of times people have asked me ‘when is that thing going to get done?’” Harris said.
Zimmerman said the “stated goal” from the builder was that work would be complete in late 2022. The next phases of construction include the development of resident amenities and exterior and landscaping work. He said the city would continue to monitor progress in those areas.
The rental license is valid through February 2023.
Experience prompts future requirements
Prior to the plans for The Xenia, the lot sat vacant for several years. The area was leveraged as a convenient location near The Shops at West End in St. Louis Park, and minutes from downtown Minneapolis.
When approved by the council in 2013, construction was estimated to begin as early as spring 2014. While construction lagged behind projects similar in size and scope in the area, Golden Valley staff maintained that progress did happen to some degree as the years passed.
In October 2019, Golden Valley Physical Development Director Marc Nevinski told the Sun Post that city inspectors were regularly conducting inspections at the site and concluding that work had occurred. At the time, Golden Valley City Manager Tim Cruikshank agreed that based on visits to the site, work appeared to continue.
Ultimately, Zimmerman told the council June 7 that the city was unable to make the builder progress any faster.
“They continue to make progress. They continue to schedule inspections,” Zimmerman said.
Future projects in the city may be subject to more specific timeline requirements. Zimmerman said the planning department was considering language to require “exterior timely completion” of similar projects.
Currently, The Xenia has a live website that lists 16 units as wait-listed with limited availability.
The website (livexenia.com), touts the complex as a “resort-style, pet-friendly community designed to X all of the boxes your list, Xenia comes power-packed with stunning apartment interiors and Xceptional amenities.”
Planned amenities include an indoor and outdoor pool, parking garage, theater room, fitness center, rooftop patio, garden and off-leash dog park. Units range from 500 to 1,400 square feet.
