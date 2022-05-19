The month, the Robbinsdale City Council and Public Works Director Richard McCoy considered a proposition that may be exciting for residents: when the new water treatment plant begins service, will personal water softeners be a thing of the past?
Testing of the plant is expected to begin in July, with treated water reaching homes later that month or in early August. Those tests will include the introduction of a new water softening system, which uses chemical lime and soda ash to remove the high concentration of minerals. Previously, softening was something Robbinsdale residents had to do themselves with home systems.
The addition of a centralized softening system has also secured a commitment by North Memorial Health Hospital to hook up to Robbinsdale water. Previously, the hospital had utilized Minneapolis water due to softening needs.
At the May 3 meeting, McCoy said it was possible the new treated water will be “soft” enough (meaning free of excess minerals) that residents won’t feel the need to treat it with an at-home softening system. Still, he advised that people allot a trial period with the new water to be sure. He said he’d have better advice when testing was complete.
“Right now we’d like to run the plant with the actual water from the wells, just to see what results we can get, to see how soft we can get the water,” McCoy told the council. “At that time we can advise residents how soft the water will be.”
Hold on to softeners, for now
The question about at-home water softeners came from Mayor Bill Blonigan, who said he, like many others, had a softener at home. He wondered whether the city had plans to educate residents on what to do with their machines, and possibly organize a pick-up for those that no longer needed them.
McCoy said only after testing would the city consider its plan to communicate with residents, but it could be as easy as flipping the switch.
“Most softeners will have a bypass valve, so all you would need to do is find that valve and turn it 90 degrees and all the water will bypass the softener,” McCoy said.
Those satisfied with the plant’s performance and looking for a more permanent solution might have to figure out how to dispose of their softener themselves. McCoy said bulk water softener disposal had not been a part of city planning, and he was unsure of the cost of such a program.
Blonigan agreed that disposal was not ultimately the responsibility of the city, but McCoy said it was a possibility that would be investigated.
City Manager Marcia Glick said residents had been notified of the uncertainty around the exact softness of the water in May utility bills, and would be notified about the incoming switch in June or July. She said a list of service providers who could uninstall systems could be added to the mailer.
Councilmemer Pat Backen asked if drop-off days could be arranged so residents could drop off softeners at a reduced rate. McCoy said he hesitated to offer mass drop-offs, especially when dumpsters were involved because they tended to collect unaccepted refuse “at a rapid rate” during non-collection hours.
Backen suggested the undertaking be considered for the fall or spring. McCoy agreed.
“They can bypass them until then, and then have a good idea and confidence that the water they’re getting is nice and soft without having to use salt,” McCoy said.
Comparison to neighbor
With the uncertainty around softness, Blonigan asked whether the Robbinsdale system was expected to be similar in softness to the water in the Minneapolis water system. The Minneapolis system is sourced from the Mississippi River, while Robbinsdale water is tapped from an underground aquifer.
“We think we can tie what the river water is?” Blonigan asked.
“That’s what we’re aiming for,” said McCoy.
McCoy explained that Robbinsdale’s wells each have unique water conditions, and when used by themselves or in combinations with each other, would need a different chemical cocktail to be treated.
“We’ll have a ‘cookbook’, if you like, for when we’re using this well, or this well and that well,” McCoy said. “We’ll be able to dial in the expected water conditions and produce the same quality water.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.