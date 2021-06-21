Golden Valley teen Devin Ankeny recently became an Eagle Scout through Boy Scouts of America. It is an achievement that only a small number of participants achieve: in 2019, only 8% of all scouts had earned the rank.
The rank closed a chapter of his life that lasted 10 years.
“I’ve been in Scouts since second grade,” Ankeny said. “The thing that led me to join Scouts was my dad, because he thought it would a fun, impactful experience for me, and he was right.”
Ankeny learned a lot and tried many things he said likely wouldn’t have tried otherwise: whittling and wood carving, Gaga ball, greased watermelon, building fires and canoeing.
It was Ankeny’s desire to share his scouting experience with his non-scout peers that sparked his idea to build the Wesley Park Gaga ball pit for his Eagle Scout service project. The project is an intensive, final test of sorts that those seeking the rank must complete before their 18th birthday.
The game had been his favorite since he learned the game at Many Point Scout Camp in sixth grade.
“I always wondered why every park didn’t have a Gaga ball pit,” he said. “So, I decided to build one at the park by my house so kids could play it there and also maybe it would encourage them to come out for scouting.”
Ankeny had to invest a lot of time long before he had a building date on the calendar. Since he wanted to install the game in a public park, he needed formal approvals from the city of Golden Valley and City Council. He also needed to raise funds to purchase the materials and complete “lots and lots” of paperwork, Ankeny said.
That portion of the project took about a year, but Ankeny is proud to report the installation took less than a day. He attributes the quick build to a team of volunteers – friends, family, and fellow scouts and scoutmasters – that assisted him. Overall, he estimated construction day lasted seven hours.
A celebration of the completed pit included, of course, a round or two of Gaga ball.
The Gaga Center calls the game of Gaga ball “kinder, gentler version of dodgeball” that is just as “fast-paced and high energy.” Players begin with one hand on any side of a wide, octagonal pit. A ball is tossed into the pit, and players yell “GA,” “GA,” and “BALL!” to mark each time the ball bounces in the pit. On the third bounce (“BALL!”), gameplay begins. Players can hit the ball with an open or closed hand, but must leave the pit if they are hit by the ball anywhere below the waist. The ball cannot be held, but can be caught on a flyball to get the previous “hitter” out.
The last player standing wins the round. Games typically last a few minutes and can be intensified by the addition of a second ball.
Ankeny has visited the pit several times since building it, and he’s watched as members of his neighborhood and community have given it a try. For anyone coming upon the Gaga pit for the first time, the game’s rules are also posted at the site.
Ankeny, a member of Robbinsdale Armstrong High School’s Class of 2021, plans to attend the University of Minnesota-Duluth this fall and pursue a degree in the medical field.
